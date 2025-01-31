Matthew Broderick is 'so proud' of son James as pair join forces for special project

Matthew Broderick couldn't be happier to share the screen with his son, James Wilkie, whom he shares with his wife of 27 years, Sarah Jessica Parker.

The veteran actor has joined the CBS series Elsbeth, a police procedural comedy that follows an "unconventional attorney" as she helps the NYPD catch the city's criminals.

In the episode, set to air on February 20, Matthew plays Lawrence Grey, an educational consultant who "promises an Ivy League future to high-paying clients and their painfully average kids," according to the logline.

22-year-old James will join his father on screen as Carl, a "success trainer" at the educational consulting company.

Ahead of the episode's release, Matthew spoke to People about working with his son, who is studying theatre at Brown University.

"I was so proud and happy to work with my son James," he shared. "Working with everyone on Elsbeth was a pleasure, and I'm excited for the episode to come out."

The budding actor couldn't contain his excitement at joining the 62-year-old in the series. "What a thrill it was to work side by side with my dad — who also happens to be my favorite actor!" he said.

"The whole experience of working on Elsbeth was beyond exciting, and I am very grateful to the producers for giving me this opportunity!"

Although he is just starting out in the industry, he already nabbed a minor role in the 2024 Apple TV+ drama Lady in the Lake, starring Natalie Portman.

James shared insight into his plans for Hollywood at the 2023 Father of the Year Awards, explaining that he was still finding his feet in Tinseltown.

"Recently, I've tried [acting] out a little bit," he explained to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. "I tried it out and really liked it, so that'll be great. But I have a lot of things that could work out, so I'm not, like, super worried about it."

He added: "I'm still in college…right now, I have time to try things out, but when I get back to school, I won't have a lot of time to do other stuff, 'cause it's hard."

His father stepped in to offer some sage advice at the event. "Just keep at it as long as you really love it, you know? If you don't like it, don't go crazy sticking to it," he said.

"I always feel funny telling people, 'Stick with it no matter what sometimes,' but people who do stick with it tend to really love it, so I guess that takes care of itself."

Matthew also shares 13-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion with Sarah, and the pair have worked hard to keep their children grounded despite their A-list status.

"I think that if I had been raised a child of privilege, I wouldn't be the working person I am today," the And Just Like That… star told Parade.

"I have a great appreciation for work. I think it's incumbent on my husband and me to really stress and to show James Wilkie by example what it means to owe your community something and that he is not entitled to the benefits of our hard work."