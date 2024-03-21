Shakira admits it's 'intense' being single mom to her sons and to 'deal with so much'

Shakira is adjusting to a life raising her boys without ex-partner Gerard Piqué by her side.

The "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker and the Spanish former soccer player split after 11 years together in June of 2022, after he cheated on her; he started dating Clara Chia Marti the following month.

In their time together, the former couple welcomed two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine, and now the Columbia-born singer has given insight into what parenting has been like as a single mom.

During a new interview with Zane Lowe, Shakira, 47, opened up about her often "challenging" schedule balancing both her career and motherhood.

"No one plans on going through so many difficulties and the complex life experiences that I had to go through," she said, before declaring: "I just did what I thought was necessary for me."

Detailing how often there are days she doesn't go to sleep until the morning, if that, she nonetheless said: "That's what I do because I want to spend time with my kids and put them to bed and then I pass out."

Plus, describing her new family dynamic as "intense," she further shared: "It's the first time I have to actually, you know, deal with so much as a single mother," though she added: "But they're great."

Shakira has long publicly emphasized her commitment to both protecting and prioritizing Sasha and Milan above all else, especially amid her split from Piqué, 37, as well as her legal troubles with the Spanish government over the tax fraud allegations they brought against her.

© Rodrigo Varela Shakira and her sons at the Latin Grammy Awards in November of 2023

Last year, speaking with People en Español about dealing with her split, the legal battle, and nearly losing her father after a string of health complications all in the span of a few months, she opened up about keeping her focus on her sons, her music, and their new life in Miami after leaving Barcelona.

"[My sons] for me are my everything, they are my life's reason," she said, adding: "They inject an indescribable strength in me each day, and they fill my day to day with joy."

© Getty The former couple were together for 11 years

She also spoke to Elle about grappling with her split so publicly, and shielding her sons from news about their parents, explaining: "I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. You know, we can't take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us."

"I've tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?"

