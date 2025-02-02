Grammys 2025: all the best moments from the 67th annual awards

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are underway at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, proceeding as planned despite earlier discussions of postponement due to the devastating wildfires that impacted the city in January. The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year, has already delivered memorable moments, with many more anticipated as the night progresses. Here HELLO! looks at some of the best moments from the night.
Early winners
Sabrina Carpenter clinched her first Grammy, winning Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit "Espresso." She triumphed over strong contenders, including Beyoncé's "Bodyguard" and Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather and Beyoncé secured her first country music Grammy for "II Most Wanted," a collaboration with Miley Cyrus. This win adds to her impressive tally and showcases her versatility across genres. Amy Allen made history by becoming the first woman to win the Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical) award, highlighting her significant contributions to the music industry.
Kanye and Bianca's dramatic entrance
The rapper, 46, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, made his long-awaited return to music’s biggest night, marking his first Grammys appearance in nearly a decade. But while Kanye’s presence alone was enough to turn heads, it was his wife, Bianca Censori, who truly stole the show with her jaw-dropping ensemble.
The Australian model, 29, made her red carpet debut alongside her husband in a daring, completely sheer dress seemingly crafted from layers of delicate stockings.
Arriving at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles draped in a dramatic black fur coat, Bianca quickly discarded the outerwear to reveal a figure-hugging creation that left little to the imagination.