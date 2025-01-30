Gisele Bündchen reveals growing baby bump in rare video

Gisele Bündchen was glowing in her latest Instagram post, which saw the supermodel cradling her growing baby bump and musing about how to find happiness.

Gisele posted the video to her social media on Wednesday, giving fans a rare glimpse inside her pregnancy journey as she nears her due date.

In the clip, the mom of two was seen meditating in various locations, dancing on the beach, and hugging a tree, as a voiceover with a powerful message played over the top.

"One day, you'll realize that happiness was never about your job, title, or being in a relationship," said the voiceover. "It was never about following in the footsteps of others or trying to fit in. One day, you'll see that happiness has always been about self-discovery."

Many of the shots featured Gisele before her pregnancy, making the reveal sweeter when she looked at the sunset over the ocean and held her growing belly, seemingly at peace in the moment.

She wore a matching leopard print bikini and sarong in the clip, with her signature blond waves flowing down her back.

"Happiness is an inside job," wrote the 44-year-old in the caption. "Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live."

Gisele will welcome her new baby with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, whom she met when he was a jujitsu instructor for her son.

She shares kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with her ex-husband Tom Brady; they were married for 11 years before calling it quits in October 2022.

Joaquim and Gisele bonded over their shared philosophies, and she quickly learned to appreciate his talent.

"Initially, I wasn't even considering it for myself," she told Dust Magazine. "But when I brought [Benjamin] to the first class and started talking to Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defence."

She added: "It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself."

The duo began dating in June 2023 and seem happier than ever in light of their baby news.

Gisele's ex-husband Tom posted a cryptic message after news broke of her pregnancy, sharing a Theodore Roosevelt quote to his Instagram story about moving forward.

"It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better," the quote read.

Since then, the NFL legend has focused on his relationship with his children, including his eldest son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

"I couldn't have imagined a better way to ring in the new year than with the loves of my life," he wrote on Instagram on New Year's Eve alongside smiling pictures with his three children.

"Reflecting on last year and thinking about the year ahead, there's no better perspective than looking at these three and always trying to be better for them each day and helping to guide them in whatever way possible."

He continued: "No year ever goes exactly the way we want, but when I think about 2024, I could not have imagined anything better. So many new experiences that I got to share with amazing people, especially the three beautiful angels in these photos."