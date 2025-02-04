How Barron Trump is impacting Melania Trump's second term as First Lady

Barron Trump has always been the most private of the Trump children, but as his father begins a second term as President, he is stepping into a new chapter of his life—one that will inevitably shape the role his mother, Melania Trump, takes on as First Lady.

At 18 years old, Barron is no longer the young boy who first moved into the White House in 2017, and his transition into adulthood is bringing a fresh dynamic to his mother’s responsibilities and priorities.

Melania has always been fiercely protective of her only child, shielding him from the media spotlight while ensuring he had as normal an upbringing as possible given the circumstances.

Now, with Barron preparing for university, Melania finds herself at a crossroads. While her husband is back in the Oval Office, she has more time to dedicate to her own interests, but sources close to the family say Barron’s future remains her top priority.

Those who have spent time with the Trumps describe a mother-son bond that is unwavering. Melania’s world has revolved around Barron for years, with family friends often noting how she would rearrange her schedule to be present for his school commitments, soccer games, and social events. Even now, as she re-enters the public stage, there is no doubt her son remains at the center of her decision-making.

People who know the family well say that Barron is a thoughtful, intelligent young man who shares his mother’s quiet confidence. Unlike his older siblings, who have embraced the political world, Barron has always preferred to stay in the background.

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Melania and Barron Trump in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!

However, he is no stranger to the weight of expectation that comes with his name. With his towering height, composed demeanor, and polished appearance, he has already drawn comparisons to his father, but those close to him insist he is very much his own person.

Regine Mahaux, Melania’s official photographer, spoke about their close bond exclusively to HELLO!: “The way she takes care of her father Viktor and Barron, who is an amazing, strong young boy… there is something about her. She makes everybody calm.”

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Melania and Barron Trump in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!

Friends close to the family say Barron’s presence will undoubtedly shape Melania’s role as First Lady this time around. With her son entering adulthood, she is expected to take on more visible projects, but those who know her well say she will still keep a close eye on his journey.

© Getty Images Barron Trump with his parents

Hervé Pierre, her longtime stylist, has also observed the close-knit family dynamic. “She’s always in the right place. She’s always behind her husband. He’s in the light; she doesn’t need the light. She’s a very good number two. It’s always her husband first, and I like that; she has strong family values, to be a good wife and to make sure they’re happy.” But sources say her number one priority has always been Barron.

© Getty Images First lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump

Friends suggest that Melania is helping him navigate the choices ahead, from selecting the right university to balancing the pressures that come with being the son of a sitting U.S. President.

While she may now have the time to focus on broader initiatives, sources say her heart will always be with her son. Regine, who has captured many intimate family moments over the years, noted: “Barron is happy and proud and she’s really proud of him. The connection there is very special. I’m so happy about what Barron has become.”