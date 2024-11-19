What Donald Trump really thinks of son Barron's accent

In a recently resurfaced clip from a 2010 episode of Larry King Live, Donald Trump shared his thoughts on his youngest son Barron’s childhood Slovenian accent, delivering a response as uniquely Trump as one might expect.

The segment, which has been making rounds on social media this week, provided a rare glimpse into the life of the Trump family when Barron was just four years old.

The video, filmed at Trump Tower, offered a behind-the-scenes look at the future president and then-wife Melania as parents to their young son. In the interview, Larry King asked Melania about her role in raising Barron.

“He does, he spends most of the time with me,” she said with a laugh, referring to her hands-on parenting style. Donald, seated beside her, appeared unfazed, quipping, “I think it’s great, anything he does is okay with me.”

Melania revealed that Barron, even at such a young age, was already multilingual. “He speaks three languages, actually,” she shared, to which Donald chimed in, calling his son a “smart one.” While Melania didn’t specify which languages, it’s safe to assume that Slovenian and English were among them.

Fast forward to today, and Barron Trump is no longer the toddler who charmed audiences with his language skills.

Now 18, he has grown into a towering figure, reportedly studying as a freshman at New York University’s Stern School of Business. Despite being the son of a former president, Barron has largely remained out of the spotlight, with his parents fiercely protecting his privacy.

Melania, however, has occasionally shared glimpses of her parenting philosophy. During an October appearance on Fox & Friends, she offered heartfelt advice to young mothers navigating the challenges of raising children in today’s world. “Lead with love and take a child as an individual. We are all different,” she said, adding, “Be cautious and be very loving.”

The former first lady also emphasized the importance of self-care for parents. “Make sure that you, as a mother, are healed so you don’t put issues and trauma onto your child,” she advised, underscoring her belief in the value of emotional well-being for both parent and child.

Melania has also opened up about her role as a stepmother to Donald’s four children from previous marriages: Ivanka, Donald Jr., Eric, and Tiffany.

In her newly released memoir, she candidly reflected on the complexities of blending into Donald’s large family. “Stepping into a marriage with Donald, I found myself navigating the intricate dynamics of his big family,” she wrote. “It demanded flexibility and openness, but each moment was a chance to connect, learn, and grow in this new environment.”

She went on to explain how she approached her relationships with her stepchildren. “My role is not to replace their mothers but to nurture a supportive and amicable connection,” Melania shared, adding that her focus has always been on fostering mutual respect and understanding. “This perspective has enabled me to cultivate meaningful relationships with each child in a unique way.”

The former first lady also acknowledged that disagreements are a natural part of family dynamics, particularly in such a high-profile household. “

While I may not agree with every opinion or choice expressed by Donald’s grown children, nor do I align with all of Donald’s decisions, I acknowledge that different viewpoints are a natural aspect of human relationships,” she wrote. “Rather than imposing my views or critiquing others, I have aimed to be a steady presence—someone they can rely on.”