Melania Trump reveals challenging situation with the Obamas

Melania Trump has accused Barack and Michelle Obama of withholding information from the Trumps in 2017 when they first moved into the White House.

As Melania prepares to return to Washington DC, the former model gave an interview to FOX & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt where she made the accusations.

"The first time was challenging; we didn't have much information," Melania claimed. "The information was upheld [sic] from us by the previous administration. But this time I have everything. It's a very different transition this time, second time around."

© Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama (L), greets Melania Trump at the White House on January 20, 2017

Melania will return with her husband Donald who will be inaugurated on January 20, 2025 after he won the November 2024 election.

They will enter the office as President Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden leave, and Melania shared that the transition team will only have five hours to move the Bidens out of the residence and the Trumps in.

"'I already packed and selected the furniture that needs to go," she added.



© Getty Images Donald Trump takes the oath of office on January 20, 2017

Mom-of-one Melania also revealed that she plans to spend the majority of her time in Washington DC although her "first priority is to be a mom".

Melania did not move into the White House until five months into Trump's first term in 2017 as her son Barron, now 18, was her first priority. Barron now lives in New York City as he is studying at the NYU Stern School of Business.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania is reunited with Melania

However two days before the inauguration Melania was in Florida where she met Queen Rania of Jordan.

The gathering, hosted by Donald Trump's wife, focused on issues close to both their hearts: children's welfare and the importance of improving access to quality education.

Speaking of their meeting, Queen Rania wrote on social media: "It was a pleasure reconnecting with incoming U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Florida yesterday."

It was the third official meeting between the two women. During the latest visit, Melania, 54, warmly welcomed the Queen, also 54, as the pair chatted over lunch.

© The Washington Post via Getty Im Melania and son Barron watch Donald speak

As well as returning to the White House – where she hopes to continue her "Be Best" campaign, encouraging the well-being of youth and advocating against cyberbullying – Melania will also be the subject of a highly anticipated documentary, giving audiences an intimate glimpse into the transition period.

The film, produced in partnership with Melania and Amazon, is expected to premiere in cinemas worldwide in the latter half of 2025.