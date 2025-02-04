Lily Allen and David Harbour split after 4 years of marriage - report

Lily Allen and David Harbour’s marriage has reportedly come to an end after four years, according to People. The news comes after months of speculation surrounding their relationship, as the couple—who once seemed inseparable—have been spending more time apart.

The Smile singer, 39, first sparked breakup rumors when she was reportedly spotted on the exclusive celebrity dating app Raya toward the end of 2024.

According to Daily Mail, her profile included a cheeky bio that read, "Looking for someone to start couples therapy with," which many took as a sign that her marriage was on the rocks. She also noted that she was "visiting Los Angeles from New York" and had listed her interests as "singing, acting, [and] writing."

While her dating profile raised eyebrows, a friend of Lily’s insisted at the time that she wasn’t actively looking to go on dates, as she was still legally married and "takes marriage very seriously." However, just weeks later, she hinted at personal struggles during an episode of her Miss Me? podcast in January.

"I’m finding it hard to be interested in anything," she admitted."“I’m really not in a good place. I know I’ve been talking about it for months, but I’ve been spiraling and spiraling. It’s got out of control. I’ve tried."

© Getty Lily Allen and David Harbour

Fans have noticed that Lily and David, 49, haven’t been seen together for quite some time. The couple, who used to regularly attend red-carpet events hand in hand and post loved-up snaps on social media, have been leading increasingly separate lives over the past year.

Their whirlwind romance began in 2019 when they met on Raya. At the time, David was in London filming Black Widow and using the app to meet people. "I was in London alone, doing Black Widow, on this app, going on dates and stuff," he told British GQ in 2022. "I started texting with her; she was in Italy at the time. We got together, went on a date at the Wolseley, and it was, you know, she’s f–king unbelievable."

© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Lily Allen and David Harbour met on a dating app

It wasn’t long before things turned serious between them. David later revealed that he knew he was in love with Lily by their third date. “It would take a really extraordinary person to be accepting of the things that I said,” he quipped, without going into specifics.

Their romance moved quickly, and by September 2020, they had tied the knot in a spontaneous and intimate ceremony at the iconic Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The wedding was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, with Lily’s two daughters, Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 12—whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper—there to witness their mother say “I do.”

© Getty Lily pictured with her children Ethel and Marnie

David, who had never been married before, quickly embraced his role as a stepfather. “I remember the exact moment I fell in love with them,” he shared in a past interview. "We were riding bikes and I was just like, ‘I love these kids so much.’"

Over the years, their relationship was a beautiful mix of fun and romance, with the couple often displaying their playful chemistry at public events. From glamorous red-carpet appearances to candid social media moments, they appeared to be the perfect match.

However, despite their deep connection, cracks in their relationship reportedly began to show over the last year. Lily, known for her razor-sharp wit and brutally honest songwriting, has been open about the highs and lows of love in the past. Her memoir, My Thoughts Exactly, delves into her complicated relationships and struggles with fame.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Marnie (left) is Lily's youngest daughter

This isn’t the first time she has navigated the end of a marriage. Lily was previously married to businessman Sam from 2011 until their divorce was finalized in 2018. While their split was difficult, she and Sam have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship for the sake of their daughters.

As for David, the Stranger Things star has often spoken about how his life changed after meeting Lily. "I never wanted to get married" he admitted, adding that he was skeptical about relationships until he fell for the British singer.

Neither Lily nor David have publicly addressed the reports of their separation.