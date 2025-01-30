Inside Jessica Alba's terrifying kidnapping ordeal

Jessica Alba is notoriously private about her personal life, with the actress only recently breaking her silence on the state of her 16-year marriage to Cash Warren.

Another incident that Jessica has remained tight-lipped about since it occurred is the kidnapping ordeal she faced – a case that has never been solved.

Jessica was taken in 1996 when she was just 15 years old; at the time, she was living in Australia and filming the TV series Flipper, which she starred in from 1997 until 1999.

One day, the young performer went missing from the set for over 14 hours without a trace, and it wasn't until the crew raised the alarm that she was found bound and gagged in a car miles from her original location.

Jessica was freed and taken to the police to give evidence; however, she could not provide much information due to being blindfolded throughout the ordeal.

She had also received strange phone calls in the lead-up to her kidnapping, although police failed to find a connection between the two incidents.

Ultimately, the case went cold after detectives could not find the culprit thanks to the lack of eyewitnesses.

The mother of three has never spoken publicly about the event, despite news of the ordeal resurfacing recently.

This comes just weeks after Jessica announced she was separating from her husband, Cash, in an emotional statement.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she explained.

"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

The 43-year-old continued: "We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

Cash and Jessica first met on the set of the 2005 film Fantastic Four, where he worked as part of the crew, and she was the star.

Three years later, the pair married in a courthouse wedding before welcoming their kids Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, seven.

Despite their breakup, the duo have remained friendly co-parents and even joined forces to celebrate Hayes' birthday at Universal Studios in January.

Since their split, she has been living her best life, winning fans over with her hit TV show Honest Renovations, and posting cryptic comments on the nature of healing in the wake of her separation.

"How do you build a good life? Relentlessly follow your intuition. Build with people who also love to grow," read a post from Yung Pueblo, which Jessica posted to her Instagram story on January 21.

"Take responsibility for your healing. Love yourself so deeply that you feel at home in your own body and mind. Teach yourself to forgive. Never stop being a kind person."