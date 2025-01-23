Sutton Foster announces surprising career news amid Hugh Jackman romance

Sutton Foster is not just Hugh Jackman's girlfriend – she is a Broadway legend in her own right, having won two Tony Awards in her decades-long career.

However, her latest career move has raised some eyebrows, particularly in the wake of her new romance with the Deadpool & Wolverine actor.

Sutton will join Broadway stars Ben Platt, Rachel Zegler and Joy Woods for Trisha Paytas' Big Broadway Dream, a one-night-only show at the St. James Theatre to raise money for performers in need.

Trisha Paytas is a YouTube sensation and a self-confessed internet "troll" who has come under fire countless times since she made her online debut in 2007.

Known for her controversial takes and public breakdowns, Trisha has been accused of anti-Semitism, racism, and homophobia in the past. She continues to make waves on the internet despite being 'cancelled' numerous times.

The mother of two is also well known on YouTube for recreating famous Broadway scenes with a staggering budget to pull it off, and boasts over 20 million social media followers.

She has covered everything from Beetlejuice to Wicked to Rent and Hairspray on her YouTube channel and appears to be taking to the stage alongside real-life Broadway stars to raise money for fire relief.

The proceeds from the February 3 concert will go towards the Entertainment Community Fund to help performers affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. The show sold out in a staggering five minutes.

Sutton reposted the news to her Instagram story, just weeks after she and Hugh announced their relationship to the world when they were spotted hand-in-hand on a dinner date.

The pair first met on the Broadway show The Music Man, co-starring in the musical throughout 2022 and building a friendship along the way.

The 49-year-old gushed to Vogue in 2022 about her friend, revealing that their families had grown close since they started working together.

"He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous – and all of that is true," she said.

"He disarms everyone, and he doesn't make anything about him. And he's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along'. But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It's really fun to meet new friends after 40."

Hugh sadly split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, in September 2023, announcing their separation via a joint statement.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they wrote.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority."

They continued: "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Just over a year later, Sutton filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, Ted Griffin, with whom she shares a daughter, Emily.

While the new couple have been keeping a relatively low profile, they were spotted sharing a romantic embrace at an In-N-Out Burger in San Fernando.