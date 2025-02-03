Megan Fox's ex Brian Austin Green comes to her defense after Machine Gun Kelly break-up: 'Be honest'

Brian Austin Green is coming to Megan Fox's defense following her split from Machine Gun Kelly.

On Sunday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum called out his ex-wife's ex — the Transformers actress and the rapper are currently broken up but expecting their first child together — over his alleged lack of honesty.

He and the expecting mom were married from 2010 to 2021, and share three kids together, Noah, 12, Bodhi, ten, and Journey, eight.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story shared on Sunday, February 2, Brian insisted to MGK: "Bro. Just be honest for once in your life."

He emphasized: "Stop caring so much about how you're perceived that you will try and drag other people," adding MGK's song "don't let me go" to the post.

This isn't the first time he has called MGK out since he and Megan broke up just one month after announcing they were expecting their first child together.

One of Megan and MGK's last sightings was on Halloween

Back in December, TMZ caught up with Brian outside a mall, and informed him of the break-up. At the time, he shared he didn't know they had broken up, and made an exasperated gesture in response.

"How old is he? Do you know? He's in his 30s isn't he?" he first wondered, before insisting MGK "grow up," and emphasizing Megan's pregnancy.

The two split a month after announcing their pregnancy

"I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids," he went on, admitting: "That's a shame, I'm heartbroken about it because I know she has been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that."

They got engaged in 2022

Also asked whether it makes him "feel any better" for MGK to be "out of the picture" considering he also spends time with his kids, Brian maintained: "No, nothing about it makes me feel better."

Megan and Brian were married for ten years

"If [cheating] is the case, I don't know the facts of the situation, but if that's a tragic situation and I wouldn't wish that on anybody," he went on, and again emphasized: "I hope that the best outcome that could possibly happen happens."

Since 2020, Brian has been in a relationship with Sharna Burgess, who he met on the set of Dancing with the Stars, and the couple, who is engaged, share son Zane, born in 2022.