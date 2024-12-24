Lily Allen comments on Christmas 'alone' amid David Harbour split reports

Lily Allen and her husband David Harbour have reportedly called time on their romance after five years.

The claims, published by the MailOnline, come just days after Lily discussed prepping Christmas dinner "on [her] own" and missing out on her annual family celebrations in New York City with Stranger Things star David and her two children Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 11.

© Getty Lily Allen and husband David Harbour have reportedly 'separated' after five years together

The Fear singer's wedding ring was also noticeably missing from the Christmas-themed recording of her BBC Sounds podcast, Miss Me?.

Speaking to co-host and best friend Miquita Oliver on the festive edition of the hit podcast, Lily, 39, opened up about her unusual festive plans this year, which included flying from the States to London and then on to Nairobi, Kenya.

Stumbling over her words a little, Miquita asked Lily: "Have you done… 'Cause now you have your own family... Do you do Christmas dinner on your own?"

© Instagram The singer's wedding ring was noticeably missing from the Christmas-themed recording of her podcast, Miss Me?

"I haven't done that yet... maybe once," Lily replied. "I love cooking, I love prep, it's very therapeutic."

Discussing her "New York Christmas", the British singer/songwriter hinted she'd had a last-minute change of plans, saying: "I had to text my cousin because she is there with my children.

"Every year I buy four tickets to go and see the Nutcracker at the Lincoln Centre and I have completely forgotten that I have these tickets so they're going to have to go without me tonight."

Explaining how she always makes Christmas special for her daughters, whom she shares with her first husband Sam Cooper, Lily added: "We go to Rockefeller [Center] and go and look at the Christmas tree, do ice skating, go to FAO Schwartz, buy some toys... They're kinda growing out of toys now although Jellycats are quite big on the list."

© Getty Lily's Christmas plans with daughters Ethel and Marnie suggested David wasn't in the picture

Lily's comments come as fresh reports suggest Lily and Marvel star David have "separated".

She is also said to have reactivated her profile on the exclusive celebrity dating app Raya, where she met David five years ago.

In screenshots obtained by MailOnline, Lily's profile suggests she is "visiting Los Angeles from New York", which checks out with her pre-Christmas plans.

HELLO! has contacted Lily and David’s representatives for comment.

© BBC Lily made the admission while speaking to best friend Miquita Oliver on their BBC Sounds podcast

Lily's 'tough time' in recent months

Lily and David, who wed in an intimate Las Vegas pandemic ceremony, have always maintained a dignified silence about the status of their relationship when speculation of a split has arisen in the past

The pair have made a number of red carpet appearances together this year, looking very much in love, and David also appeared on two episodes of her podcast, once as a special guest and once during a phone conversation, putting any past rumours to rest.

In recent weeks, however, Lily has been talking more candidly about the "tough time" she has been having with her mental health, hinting at an underlying problem.

© Instagram Lily has also revealed she's been struggling with her diet due to having a 'tough time'

Reliving a tense moment with her two kids, she recalled: "I exploded and screamed at the kids. I was like, 'I can't handle this at the moment; I'm going through so much, I need you two to behave yourselves'."

The Smile hit-maker also addressed her eating habits in one of last week's episodes of her podcast, saying she was not in a "great place mentally".

"I've been going through a tough time over the last few months and my eating has become an issue," she confessed.

© Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Shutterstock, Shutterstock David and Lily first met in 2019

"My therapist and I talk about it and she says, 'How long has this been going on?' And I said, 'About three years really. 'And she's like, 'Why haven't you mentioned it before?'

"And it's not because I'm lying about it. It's just because it's not seemed at the top of the list of important things that I need to talk about, but obviously it is.

"I'm really not in a great place mentally at the moment, and I'm not eating. I'm not hungry. I obviously am hungry, but my body and brain are so disconnected from each other that my body... the messages of hunger are not going through my body to my brain.

© Instagram The Smile singer tied the knot with Stranger Things star David in Las Vegas in 2020

"I'm not avoiding food, I'm just not thinking about it because I'm so in my head. My body's, like, a few steps behind me."

Lily and David's love story

Lily and David were first spotted on a date night in London's West End in August 2019 before making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 SAG Awards.

They surprised fans when they wed in a pandemic wedding in Las Vegas in November 2020, complete with an Elvis impersonator and fast food menu. Lily's daughters were the only guests.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Lily's daughter has an amazing voice

The bride wore a modern Chanel design, sparking a trend for wedding mini dresses. Lily and her daughters moved into David's New York City penthouse shortly before their wedding.

DISCOVER: Celebrity weddings that took us by surprise — Lana Del Rey, Beyoncé, Lily Allen and more

David has always been a devoted stepfather to her two children from her first marriage to British businessman, Sam Cooper.

Their divorce was finalised in 2018, two years after their split, and they have remained committed to co-parenting their kids.