Deborra Lee Furness' strong message after Hugh Jackman went public with new romance with Sutton Foster

Deborra-Lee Furness is stepping into a new phase of her life following her high-profile split from Hugh Jackman, and she’s making it clear she’s focusing on herself and her career.

The 67-year-old actress and producer opened up for the first time since photos of her ex-husband, Hugh, and Broadway star Sutton Foster sharing a kiss went viral.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Deborra-Lee described this moment as an opportunity for reinvention, saying: "I’m in my chapter three. I’m a creative, I love being creative in a variety of areas, and I think I’ll be doing more travelling."

With offers for new film projects on the table and the chance to explore more of her passions, Deborra-Lee is embracing this period of independence.

"I’ve had a few offers for films back here, so I’m still reading some scripts to see if there’s something that’s great," she revealed.

© Getty Images Deborra-Lee Furness is living her new single life

Now single, she’s determined to prioritize herself. "I’ll be taking more time for myself," she added, signaling a fresh start after nearly three decades of marriage.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee shocked fans in September 2023 when they announced their separation after 27 years together.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

The former couple, who share two children—Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19—issued a joint statement at the time, expressing gratitude for their years together and their commitment to family.

But while their public statements painted a picture of amicability, speculation about the nature of their split has lingered.

© FilmMagic A photo of Sutton Foster cuddling Hugh Jackman

In November, British actress and photographer Amanda de Cadenet, a close friend of Deborra-Lee, left a cryptic comment on Instagram that suggested there may be more to the story. Responding to a video, Amanda wrote: "You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment FYI!"

Meanwhile, Hugh has made headlines for his blossoming romance with Sutton, his Music Man co-star.

The two have reportedly known each other for years, having starred together in the hit Broadway revival from late 2021 until January 2023.

© Getty Images Deborra-Lee Furness and her daughter Ava Eliot Jackman

Their chemistry on stage appears to have translated into real life, with Sutton filing for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, in October 2024. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate Santa Barbara ceremony in 2014, share a daughter, Emily, whom they adopted in 2017.

Hugh and Sutton were first spotted together late last year, and their relationship quickly became the subject of speculation. The pair seemingly confirmed their romance with a series of public outings, culminating in the viral images of them kissing, which set social media ablaze.