Heidi Klum shows off blossoming baby bump in memorable photo – ‘Mother is coming home’

Heidi Klum is fully embracing her nostalgia era with the exciting news that she's set to return as the host of Project Runway for its 21st season.

The supermodel took to Instagram on Monday to share a throwback snap of her cradling her blossoming baby bump on the show's iconic runway. In the photograph, Heidi donned a bump-skimming black dress that was cut elegantly just above the knee. The chic number was teamed with a pair of black wedge heels.

Heidi sported her iconic platinum-blond bob that was left down in a sleek straight style finished with a side parting and wispy fringe. The German presenter captioned the post: "Mother is coming home. Excited to return to one of my first babies: Project Runway!."

The mother-of-three first hosted Project Runway back in 2004 and stayed for 16 seasons. The show moved from Bravo to Lifetime in 2009 before seeing Heidi depart alongside designer mentor Tim Gun when it moved back to Bravo for Season 17. The duo were replaced by Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano for the following series.

The show announced its revival back in October and is set to debut on Disney's Freeform later this year with 10 episodes.

Heidi's announcement came after the America's Got Talent judge stunned at the Grammys in a glitzy sheer gown. The dove-grey garment was courtesy of Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebram and featured a stylish strapless neckline.

The look was adorned with sheer paneling and embellished with intricate beading over the corset top and skirt while the short train added an element of tasteful drama to the red carpet.

The jaw-dropping gown was teamed with a matching matte shawl and accessorized with open-toe heels from Gianvito Rossie, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and a diamond-encrusted choker necklace by Suzanne Code.

Project Runway isn't the only fashion series that Heidi will be gracing this year. The supermodel is celebrating two decades at the helm of Germany's Next Top Model. To commemorate the milestone, Heidi will be joined by her 20-year-old daughter, Leni Klum, in the new series.

The promotional clip was captioned: "20 years Germany*s Next Top Model by Heidi Klum. This anniversary needs to be celebrated properly. From Leni Klum, who was on set as a little kid 20 years ago, to Bill and Tom Kaulitz and other special guest judges, you can be curious. First episode premieres Thursday the 13th February at 8:15pm. Where do you find it all? Of course on #ProSieben or stream on Joyn! We're looking forward to seeing you #GNTM2025."