Heidi Klum and Seal celebrate lookalike child's major career move with new pictures you can't miss

Heidi Klum is celebrating two decades at the helm of Germany's Next Topmodel, and who better to join her than her lookalike daughter, Leni Klum. From being a baby on set to now making her TV debut at the age of 20, Leni is sharing the spotlight with her supermodel mom in the new series.

The German supermodel took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and Leni gracing the runway for the show's promotional image. It’s clear that Heidi hasn't just passed down her killer strut – Leni is the spitting image of her, sharing not only her talent to pull a fierce pose but also her stunning looks.

Leni looked sensational in a sheer white mini-dress that featured an asymmetrical necklace. The ethereal garment was adorned with ruffles crafted from off-cuts and boasted an hourglass silhouette. The look was completed with a pair of translucent pointed-toe heels and diamond-encrusted stud earrings.

© Instagram The duo looked like twins

Heidi and Seal's eldest daughter oozed glamor as her hair was scraped back into a sleek ballerina bun while she opted for radiant makeup with a brown smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a rosy lip.

Meanwhile, Heidi perfectly complimented her daughter's pearlescent color palette and she donned a feathered pale blue mini dress with a matching cape. The off-the-shoulder number was adorned with stylish feathered fringing while the waist was cinched by excess fabric. The jaw-dropping garment was teamed with a pair of silver pointed-toe heels.

© Getty Images Leni often joins her mom on red carpets

The supermodel frosted her décolletage with a diamond-encrusted necklace embellished with blue jewels. Heidi exuded elegance as her luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves while she left her makeup natural with a bronze cheek, a glittering eye, and a nude lip.

In the photo, the mother-daughter duo share a heartwarming moment, gazing at each other with radiant smiles.

During the promotional video for the new show, the pair can be spotted walking towards each other on the runway while Leni says "Mom are you ready", to which Heidi replies "I'm ready". The duo then high-five and strut down the catwalk.

© Instagram The pair oozed chic in sensational gowns

Leni can then be seen sitting in the judging chair as she discusses how proud she is of her mother. She said: "It does feel really special because 20 years ago my mom was breastfeeding me backstage, so it's a full circle moment."

© Instagram Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz and her four children

The budding model oozed chic in a silk-black suit ensemble. The stylish blazer featured sharp shoulder pads and a nipped waist while the straight-leg pants were paired with matching pointed-toe heels.

Seal is yet to publicly address his daughter's new role, but he regularly talks about how proud he is of her as the pair share a close relationship. As she turned 19, Seal took to Instagram to explain: "In NY with the young woman who changed my life for the better 19 years ago. Thank you Leni for making me a better person".

The promotional clip was captioned: "20 years Germany*s Next Top Model by Heidi Klum. This anniversary needs to be celebrated properly. From Leni Klum, who was on set as a little kid 20 years ago, to Bill and Tom Kaulitz and other special guest judges, you can be curious. First episode premieres Thursday the 13th February at 8:15pm. Where do you find it all? Of course on #ProSieben or stream on Joyn! We're looking forward to seeing you #GNTM2025."