Heidi Klum's strapping son makes head-turning modeling debut during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Nepo-babies are out in full force this week as they grace the runways of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. The latest model on the block is none other than Heidi Klum's 19-year-old son, Henry Samuel.

The supermodel's son was spotted parading down the runway at Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring/Summer show. Henry donned two different looks on the catwalk – the first being an all-black sleek suit ensemble that featured a deep v-neckline to flash the model's torso. The tailored number was accented with a large silk shawl that draped over the neck. The fabric was adorned with two decorative golden brooches.

Recommended video You may also like Heidi Klum and Seal’s oldest son, Henry, graduates from high school Heidi Klum and Seal’s oldest son, Henry, graduates from high school and picks up his diploma to the cheers of the crowd

The second look boasted a backless black suit that was cinched at the waist through a wraparound tie detail.

The LA-based model strutted down the runway inside at Hotel le Marois as he made his first high fashion debut.

© Getty Images Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel Le Marois

Heidi gushed over her son's major career news as she shared a video onto Instagram of Henry walking in the show. She captioned the post: "So proud of you Henry - Opening the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Show in Paris @henrysamle @lena_erziak."

Henry is the son of Heidi and her ex-husband, 'Kiss from a Rose' singer Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel. The couple started dating in 2004 and tied the knot the following year. The pair share four children, Leni, 20, Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15.

It seems the 51-year-old supermodel has passed down her fashion flair to her children, with Leni also boasting a high end modeling portfolio. Discussing his debut with Vogue Germany, Henry revealed that his mom and sister offered him some valuable advice ahead of the show.

© Getty Images The sleek number featured a tied waist

"Leni told me to look straight ahead and walk as if I was balancing a book on my head. My mother told me to do my best and not forget to have fun," he said.

However, Henry has no plans for supermodel stardom just yet. "I have many interests - sports, music, film and fashion. I want to use the different creative experiences that are available to me to find the right path for my future," he added.

"I admire the hard work they [his parents] put into their success every day. Their creativity inspires me, and they have always encouraged my siblings and me to pursue our own artistic interests."

© Instagram The pair oozed chic in sensational gowns

Henry's runway debut comes after he graduated from high school in June and enrolled into college.

Since splitting in 2014, Heidi and Seal have both moved on with new partners. The German model married Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in 2019, while the musician has been in a longterm relationship with his former personal assistant Laura Strayer.