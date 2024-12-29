From Victoria Beckham and David Beckham to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco: the sweetest loved up celebrity couples this festive season

Our favorite celebrity couples turned up the festive charm this Christmas, sharing loved-up moments, cozy snaps, and plenty of holiday cheer.

From ski dates in Aspen to matching pyjamas and surprise proposals, these lovebirds captured the magic of the season in style.

Join HELLO! as we explore how these stars celebrated the holidays with their significant others with a dash of love, festive spirit, and Christmas magic.

© Instagram Victoria and David Beckham Pop culture's royal couple shared a sweet snap to celebrate the holiday period, posting a picture of the pair cuddled up together in matching striped pyjamas. "Hope everyone had a wonderful day!!" Victoria wrote in the caption. “Kisses from all of us @DavidBeckham @BrooklynPeltzBeckham @RomeoBeckham @CruzBeckham #HarperSeven xxx”



© Instagram Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco The newly-engaged couple were sweeter than ever in their Christmas message, which Selena uploaded to her Instagram. The actress posted a snap of the pair sharing a kiss as she donned a gray sweatsuit and beanie while Benny rocked a cream sweater and white jeans. Her brand new ring was front and center, reminding us that the pair have more than just the holiday to celebrate this year. "Hope everyone had a lovely holiday!" Selena captioned the post, before Benny sweetly commented, "no better gift".

© Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz The loved-up duo spent Christmas with Nicola's family and shared sweet pictures from Christmas morning featuring matching pyjamas and a hilarious gift mishap. The couple were pictured cuddling each other as they smiled for the camera, while in another snap Nicola grinned at her husband while sitting on his lap. The carousel also featured a video of Brooklyn riding a motorized rocking horse until Nicola jumped on his back, which caused the pair to topple to the ground.



© Instagram Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz The supermodel and her rocker husband have been married for almost six years and show no signs of leaving the honeymoon phase. The couple took several pictures while skiing on their Aspen trip, with Tom lifting Heidi into his arms as they shared a kiss; Heidi simply captioned the post: "I❤U". The pair were joined on the trip by Heidi's four children, as well as Tom's brother Bill, and Heidi's daughter Leni's boyfriend.



© Instagram Tallulah Willis and Justin Acee Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's youngest daughter got the best Christmas present of all this year when her boyfriend, Justin Acee, proposed over the holiday. The smitten pair were snapped in a tight embrace in front of the fireplace, while in another shot, they shared a sweet kiss after she said yes to his question. "The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow. I love you both so much," commented her older sister, Rumer. "Justin I'm so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both."



© Instagram Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Dua had a loved-up glow in her holiday snaps, thanks to her relationship with actor Callum Turner; the pair have been dating for almost a year and seemed happier than ever in the singer's Christmas photos. The couple were laughing in a car together in one picture, while some eagle-eyed fans spotted a ring on her left hand that could point to a special engagement. While Dua and Callum have yet to confirm any rumors, it's clear the pair is stronger than ever.



© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker The lovebirds celebrated the holiday with a sweet photoshoot, which saw Kourtney dressed in a Mrs Claus outfit, while Travis sported a gray hoodie and dark jeans. The couple were surrounded by Christmas lights and sat on pillows and blankets on the floor, cuddling and holding hands while listening to music. "Is the photographer just there the whole time?" Kourtney's sister Khloé hilariously quipped in the comments.

