Heidi Klum's surprise exit from America's Got Talent sparks fan confusion as famous former judge returns

It's official — America's Got Talent will return for a 20th season this summer, but without one of their regular judges.

Heidi Klum, after appearing in 11 of the show's last 12 seasons, has exited the show and will be replaced by returning judge Mel B, who last appeared in season 13.

A new promotional poster for the upcoming season was shared featuring returning judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, plus host Terry Crews. The new season will officially premiere on NBC on May 27.

While fans expressed excitement, many were also understandably confused and disappointed to see the German supermodel leave the show.

They left comments on social media like: "Where is Heidi!????" and: "But I am sad that Heidi isn't here," as well as: "Yay for Mel B, boo for no Heidi," plus: "Mel B and Sofia! Can't wait! I will miss Heidi for sure!"

The Spice Girl served as a judge alongside Heidi from seasons 8-13, with both exiting in season 14, when they were replaced by Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough. Heidi, 51, came back the following season, and Mel, 49, was replaced instead by Sofia.

Howie, the longest serving judge, has been a regular on the panel since season 5, with Simon joining in season 11. Terry took over as host from Tyra Banks in season 14.

While no official reason has been provided for Heidi's departure, it has been reported that she parted ways on good terms, likely due to conflicting schedules with Germany's Next Top Model and, most notably, Project Runway.

Heidi announced that she'll be returning to host the new season of the Bravo design reality competition, which she initially was the face of from 2004-2017. Her return to Project Runway sparked speculation online that her schedule might be too full for AGT.

A representative for the show shared a statement over her exit with Deadline, which reads: "Heidi has been an incredible part of AGT, bringing her signature charm, expertise and warmth to the show."

"We are enormously grateful for her many contributions and the impact she has had while celebrating the world’s greatest talent with us. We'd love for our paths to cross again." It is likely still that she could return to the show similarly to the way she did in season 15, given her strong friendships with her fellow judges, most notably Sofia.

Simon also shared a statement with the publication about the upcoming season, saying: "It is absolutely brilliant to be able to announce this year as our 20th season. Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people."

"It's true that two or three minutes can change your life," he continued. "I want to thank every contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year and to NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now as always, I am really excited to meet the contestants this year."