Daisy May Cooper addresses drastic change to physical appearance

This Country star Daisy May Cooper has spoken out on her drastic transformation since the first season of BBC comedy-thriller Am I Being Unreasonable? was released.

In an interview with The Sun TV Magazine, she reflected on how much her appearance has changed since the last series.

WATCH: The trailer for season one of Am I Being Unreasonable?

She said: "It was a bit mad, as since we filmed the last series and this series, I've had my lips done and lost about ten stone, so in those flashbacks, we were just killing ourselves laughing as we don't even look like the same people. But it was fun."

Though she faced abuse online when she first revealed her new physique in 2019, she has continued to speak about her weight-loss journey.

"I've had some messages like, 'Well, now you've lost the weight you're not funny anymore.' What the [explicit]? Why do women have to be [explicit] fat to be funny?" she said to Grazia.

She added: "That makes me so angry. I champion anybody. I think everybody should be happy with their body. But I wasn't."

Am I Being Unreasonable? Is back for a second season

The first season of Daisy May Cooper's dramedy, Am I Being Unreasonable? captivated viewers when it first aired in September 2022, and was renewed for a second season within a month.

Set in a sleep suburban village, the series followed Nic, a mother of one, (Daisy May Cooper) as she navigates a passionless marriage with her husband Dan, while grieving the loss of her brother-in-law Alex, with whom she had been having an affair.

Daisy May Cooper will return to star in the second season of Am I Being Unreasonable?

In November 2022, Daisy May teased fans about the second season. She said: "Oh my god, season two - there's so many things that you think that you know about season one that you don't.

"Honestly, there's lots of stuff that you've missed, and also… well, I've got to be really, really careful but there's lots of stuff that you have completely missed. We couldn't have written it for season two without already having season one."

The second season will premiere on Wednesday 5th February at 9:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.