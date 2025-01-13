The Travelling Auctioneers: Robin Johnson's sweet family life revealed

A master craftsman, Robin Johnson has been nicknamed the 'wood whisperer". A man of many talents, the restorer worked as a design and technology teacher, before setting up his own furniture business and appearing on TV shows, including The Travelling Auctioneers.

Here, we explore his family life away from the cameras…

WATCH: See Robin Johnson in The Travelling Auctioneers

Discovering his passion for woodwork

Robin discovered his passion for wood and metalwork at a young age. "Growing up as a kid, we had a workshop in the basement as my Dad was a tradesman, and I had my first working tool kit for my 5th birthday," he told Urban Industry.

"I used to spend all my weekends and evenings in the basement working on toys, catapults, bows and arrows - those sorts of things."

© STV Studios Robin Johnson was inspired by his father to try woodwork

According to Robin, he learned about metalwork a few years later, thanks to his grandad who gave him an "old gas welder". After practising in the basement of his home, the aspiring craftsmen became skilled at welding.

© BBC Robin learned about metalwork after his grandad gave him an "old gas welder"

Robin's LinkedIn profile states that he studied for a Bachelor of Science in Surf Science and Technology at the University of Plymouth, before achieving a Post Graduate Certificate in Education, Design and Technology from the University of Brighton. For a time he worked as a teacher, before signing with Channel 4 as a presenter in 2017.

As of 2024, Robin is listed as the Managing Director of Johnson Bespoke Joinery and Metal Fabrication.

Signing onto The Travelling Auctioneers

After signing on to The Travelling Auctioneers, Robin said: "How could I turn it down? Driving around the UK with experts like Christina and Izzie, fixing lost treasures in people's driveways… what a great way to spend a summer!"

Family life

Robin is extremely private, but he has shared photos of his wife, and two children – a son and a daughter – on social media.

In 2023, the presenter gave fans a glimpse of his "love", who joined him at the House of Lords, where he was shortlisted for the Woodworker of the Year award.

© @johnson_bespoke/X Robin posted a photo of his partner in 2023

In 2017, the family got an adorable pooch named Edie, who later had puppies! She is listed as the "trusty workshop dog" on his company's website.

Given that Johnson Bespoke is based in Hastings, Robin likely resides in East Sussex.

Living an active lifestyle

When he's not busy on shoots, Robin leads an active lifestyle and even completed the Eastbourne Triathlon in 2023. Among his other hobbies, the restorer enjoys surfing and cycling.

© STV Studios Robin loves surfing

During his university days, Robin was a member of the surf team and snowboard club.