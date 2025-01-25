Mark Wahlberg makes rare comment about working alongside very famous brothers: 'Life is too short'

There's no shop talk at the Wahlberg dinner table. Actor Mark has revealed that when he gets together with his famous brothers, they prefer to focus on "quality time".

"I think there was more of that before, but now it's just like... I think we've all gotten to an age where it's like, life is too short," Mark told People magazine. "We gotta just enjoy each other's company as often as possible. And I got over criticizing my siblings after my early forties."

© Getty Images Mark (L) and Donnie (R) attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics game at the Staples Center on December 30, 2007

Mark has eight siblings: Debbie, who died in 2003, Michelle, who passed away in 2021, Arthur, Paul, Jim, Tracey, Robert and Donnie.

"I think when we're getting together and spending time together, it's really just about quality time together as a family," he added.

© Getty Images Jim (L) and Paul attend the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation Celebrity Invitational Gala in 2023

Donnie was a member of the multi-platinum boy band New Kids on the Block, and is now a successful actor having been on Blue Bloods for 14 years.

© FilmMagic, Inc Donnie and Mark during 1991 MTV Rock 'n Jock Basketball in Los Angeles

Paul is the co-owner of the Wahlburgers chain, after launching the first burger restaurant in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Mark and Donnie are co-owners and there are now 90 locations across the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

© Getty Images for Wahlburgers Paul and Mark arrive at the grand opening of Whalburgers in 2023

Jim has worked behind the scenes in Hollywood, including on the family's show, Wahlburgers, and he is also the executive director of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation while Arthur and Robert have also both spent time as actors, although Arthur is now a carpenter who helps to remodel homes, and Robert – the only Wahlberg to still live in Dorchester – works for a local utility company.

Tracey has remained out of the spotlight but is close to Mark, who often shares pictures of his sister on social media.

© Instagram Mark and Rhea with their four children

Mark has been married to his wife of almost 16 years, Rhea Durham, and the actor and singer previously admitted his "most important role" is being a father to Ella, 21, Michael, 18, Brendan, 16, and Grace, 15.

In order to fulfill that promise Mark, who will next appear in the Netflix drama Flight Risk, relocated his family from LA to Las Vegas in 2022.

"I want to give my kids the world, but I also want them to appreciate everything, to succeed, to be good people, to enjoy life," he previously said of his parenting style.

"This is my most important role. If I fail at this, I fail at everything."