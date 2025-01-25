Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mark Wahlberg makes rare comment about working alongside very famous brothers: 'Life is too short'
Subscribe
Mark Wahlberg makes rare comment about working alongside very famous brothers: 'Life is too short'
Mark Wahlberg attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Me Time" at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California© FilmMagic

Mark Wahlberg makes rare comment about working alongside very famous brothers: 'Life is too short'

 Mark is the of youngest of nine children

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

There's no shop talk at the Wahlberg dinner table. Actor Mark has revealed that when he gets together with his famous brothers, they prefer to focus on "quality time".

"I think there was more of that before, but now it's just like... I think we've all gotten to an age where it's like, life is too short," Mark told People magazine. "We gotta just enjoy each other's company as often as possible. And I got over criticizing my siblings after my early forties."

Mark Wahlberg (L) and Donnie Wahlberg (R) attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics game at the Staples Center on December 30, 2007 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Mark (L) and Donnie (R) attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics game at the Staples Center on December 30, 2007

Mark has eight siblings: Debbie, who died in 2003, Michelle, who passed away in 2021, Arthur, Paul, Jim, Tracey, Robert and Donnie.

"I think when we're getting together and spending time together, it's really just about quality time together as a family," he added.

Jim Wahlberg (L) and Paul Wahlberg attend the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation Celebrity Invitational Gala in 2023© Getty Images
Jim (L) and Paul attend the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation Celebrity Invitational Gala in 2023

Donnie was a member of the multi-platinum boy band New Kids on the Block, and is now a successful actor having been on Blue Bloods for 14 years.

Donnie Wahlberg and Mark Wahlberg during 1991 MTV Rock 'n Jock Basketball in Los Angeles, California, United States.© FilmMagic, Inc
Donnie and Mark during 1991 MTV Rock 'n Jock Basketball in Los Angeles

Paul is the co-owner of the Wahlburgers chain, after launching the first burger restaurant in Hingham, Massachusetts. 

Mark and Donnie are co-owners and there are now 90 locations across the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Paul Wahlberg and Mark Wahlberg arrive at the grand opening of Whalburgers in 2023© Getty Images for Wahlburgers
Paul and Mark arrive at the grand opening of Whalburgers in 2023

Jim has worked behind the scenes in Hollywood, including on the family's show, Wahlburgers, and he is also the executive director of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation while Arthur and Robert have also both spent time as actors, although Arthur is now a carpenter who helps to remodel homes, and Robert – the only Wahlberg to still live in Dorchester – works for a local utility company.

Tracey has remained out of the spotlight but is close to Mark, who often shares pictures of his sister on social media.

mark wahlberg and wife rhea durham with children© Instagram
Mark and Rhea with their four children

Mark has been married to his wife of almost 16 years, Rhea Durham, and the actor and singer previously admitted his "most important role" is being a father to Ella, 21, Michael, 18, Brendan, 16, and Grace, 15.

In order to fulfill that promise Mark, who will next appear in the Netflix drama Flight Risk, relocated his family from LA to Las Vegas in 2022.

Recommended videoYou may also likeMark Wahlberg stars in new Netflix drama Flight Risk

"I want to give my kids the world, but I also want them to appreciate everything, to succeed, to be good people, to enjoy life," he previously said of his parenting style. 

"This is my most important role. If I fail at this, I fail at everything."

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More