Mark Wahlberg's daughter reveals new addition to the family: 'Couldn't be more grateful'

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's family is expanding — at least when it comes to the horses in their stable, per the youngest of the Wahlbergs.

Mark, 53, and Rhea, 46, share daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 15, as well as sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 16. Of the four, Grace is already building a strong resumé for herself as a professional equestrian.

The teen took to her personal social media account to share that she had welcomed a new horse to her stable of show jumpers named Tippy Z, and her family members couldn't be prouder.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham are beach-ready in Fiji

"I couldn't be more excited to welcome TIPPY Z to the family. Thank you so much to absolutely everyone that made this possible. Truly couldn't be more grateful," she captioned a pair of photos of herself riding her new stallion.

Mark commented with several praise hands and heart emojis, also adding: "My girl," while Rhea liked the post. Others left comments like: "Love her already," and: "Okay hard launch," plus: "Congratulations Grace."

It's already been an eventful year for the Olympic hopeful, who closed out her 2024 season with a message on social media that read: "A show season with many wins, lessons, and a few hard times, but a lot of amazing memories and learning. Definitely one of the best yet."

© Instagram Mark and Rhea share four children, Ella, Michael, Brendan and Grace

The entire Wahlberg family relocated from their home in California to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2022, which the Ted star attributed to the need for more space, to give his kids the chance to pursue their passions.

LATEST: Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea shares unseen photo of his drastic makeover

Grace most notably rode with a horse named Linus, but after he was transferred over to a different rider, she penned a lengthy and emotional tribute to him back in November.

© Instagram The youngest Wahlberg is a professional equestrian and show jumper

"Linus you came into my life and changed it in so many ways," she wrote. "You're a horse of a lifetime; you have the biggest heart in the world and always give 110%, no matter what. No, we were not always the winners, but for me, every time I walked into the ring with you, no matter the result, it was a win."

MORE: Mark Wahlberg's lookalike son Michael poses with girlfriend in new photo from mom Rhea Durham

"We leased you with just the intention of getting my confidence back, and you did that a thousand times over and much, much more, and that's something I can't thank you enough for," she added, looking back on their start as partners.

© Instagram She has been riding since a young age and hopes to make the Olympics

"A lot of people say, 'You can only have one heart horse,' but I don't think that's true, and I definitely know you are one of my heart horses," Grace added. "You will forever have a huge part of my heart and my riding career, even though I can't call you mine anymore."

MORE: Mark Wahlberg makes rare comment about working alongside very famous brothers: 'Life is too short'

"Thank you for the greatest memories, laughs, smiles, and happy tears and to whoever gets to call you theirs next, please take care of this amazing horse because he deserves it. Thank you, Linus."

© Instagram Grace is a ribbon-winning equestrian, mostly performing on the west coast

Once again, Mark supported his daughter with several emojis, while Rhea tenderly penned: "Your words for that horse brought tears to my eyes. I know how much you love him and you always will. You two will never forget your time together!"