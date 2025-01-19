Mark Wahlberg's lookalike son Michael poses with girlfriend in new photo from mom Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg's kids make up quite the team.

The Ted actor and his wife Rhea Durham have been married since 2009, and share sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 16, as well as daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 14.

And as the model and doting mom shared a new photo featuring her boys, fans were quick to deem them quite the "good looking crew."

Over the weekend, Rhea took to Instagram and shared a photo featuring Michael, his girlfriend Sunni, Brendan, and a fourth friend.

She made her caption the fist-pumping emoji, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and compliment the Wahlberg-Durham kids.

"Wow, that's the crew!!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Good looking crew," and: "How fun!!"

© Instagram The kids attended a UFC event

Mark, who is originally from Boston, and his family have been based in Las Vegas for the last couple of years, after opting to move out of Los Angeles.

Opening up about the move during an appearance on the Today Show in 2023, he noted: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But [in] Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

© Instagram The Wahlberg family over the holidays

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "But the kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]." He further shared: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."

© Getty Images Michael's girlfriend Sunni has attended red carpet premieres with the family

"When we decided to move, we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place," Mark also explained, adding: "And we now moved into another place."

© Getty Images The couple have been married since 2009

He continued: "The plan was always to build, not only a studio but a family home. We just moved from one house to another."

According to documents obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal, Mark's "temporary place" was sold for a whopping $16.6 million. Situated in a private community called The Summit Club, the home is a two-story, 7,327-square foot townhouse. He initially purchased it in August 2022 for $14.5 million. The Summit Club, which is in the southern part of the Summerlin community, describes itself as "a members-only residential community featuring a Tom Fazio-designed golf course, unique wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences."