Exclusive: Kathy Ireland, 61, looks sensational and praises 'amazing' doctor husband of 37 years

Kathy Ireland may be synonymous with her sultry Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition covers, but away from the spotlight she is a loving wife to her husband Greg Olsen and a doting mother to three children.

Before the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kate Upton made the front page of the iconic magazine, there was the legendary Kathy Ireland. The 61-year-old model, who was scouted at the age of 17, dominated the pages of the magazine from 1984 to 1997 and starred on three covers.

Although the industry boasts iconic names like Gisele Bündchen and Cindy Crawford, the magazine mogul was named the richest model by Forbes in 2012, with an estimated net worth exceeding $350 million and a retail empire valued at $2 billion.

The entrepreneur's global brand, Kathy Ireland Worldwide, sells a broad range of products from ceiling fans and flooring to mattresses and carpets. The company even widened their outlet to include bridal and evening wear along with fine jewelry. Kathy's success doesn't come as a surprise considering she was mentored in her heyday by Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Taylor.

© Getty Images Kathy Ireland in 1989

Fans may remember the model for her sculpted physique in a micro-mini bikini, but at 61, Kathy now embraces a more refined style, opting for sleek and understated ensembles.

While attending the 40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Kathy spoke exclusively with HELLO! about the early days of her career, how she's fostered a supportive relationship with her husband of 37 years, Greg, and starring in Jill Campbell's Beyond the Gaze: Jule Campbell's Swimsuit Issue.

© Getty Images Kathy Ireland and her husband on their wedding day

"He's an amazing man, I'm so grateful, a 40-year emergency room physician, full-time commercial fisherman now, and Jule [Campbell] always encouraged him and she'd give talks and that was so important," she said.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 1988, share three children, Chloe, Erik, and Lily.

Kathy looked sensational for the occasion as she donned a stylish monochromatic ensemble. The look featured a simple silk shirt and slim-fit, buttery-leather pants layered beneath a matching floor-length coat that exuded chic.

© Getty Images Kathy Ireland attended the Maltin Modern Master Award Honoring Angelina Jolie during 40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The sleek outfit was accessorized with a pair of patent-leather black boots with killer heels and silver hoop earrings.

The model's toasted-almond locks were styled into soft curls while her makeup oozed glamor with a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a natural glossy lip.

Beyond the Gaze: Jule Campbell's Swimsuit Issue traced the reign of the 32-year-old founding editor and how she transformed the magazine into a global empire. The documentary explored the changing landscape of the industry's beauty standards in the midst of a feminist evolution. Kathy was featured alongside interviews with Tyra Banks, Naomi Campbell, and Kim Alexis.

In response to why she wanted to be involved in the film, Kathy said: "This film was so important because Jule has such a powerful story, so many lessons to learn. Jill [Campbell] did a phenomenal job in capturing Jule's life, bringing dignity to her; in any other hands this film could be very different, but Julie navigated a world that was dominated by men who didn't always treat women with respect."

She continued: "I had the privilege of watching Jule, with such strength and grace, fight for integrity, protect the women, and persevere. She was so strong.

"The entire time I was modelling, I was grateful for the career, but I was trying and failing businesses, and I was posing, and then running out of poses, but watching Jule navigate the world I learned so many powerful lessons and it's really because of Jule that I stayed in that industry as long as I did."

Kathy also revealed the important lessons she learnt from the magazine editor and how she has subsequently instilled them into her close ones. "Her attention to details. When we were travelling, she took good care of people and I had the privilege of getting to know Jule, even when our working relationship ended," she shared.

"She gave some great inspiration with Bible studies and we'd pray together. What a privilege to be able to be with this amazing, strong woman."