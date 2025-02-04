Tyra Banks is unrecognizable with low-key look worlds away from Top Model

Tyra Banks is used to strutting her stuff on runways around the world but life looks very different now she's moved down under.

The former host of America's Next Top Model switched the glitz and glamor of Hollywood and has embraced the relaxed Australian lifestyle.

Tyra has been blending in seamlessly with the locals in the last 18 months and her recent outing was no different.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 90s supermodels: Where are they now?

She was photographed in casual, all-black attire consisting of sweats and sneakers. The 51-year-old was make-up-free and wore her hair in natural curls.

There wasn't a glam squad in sight for the model and entrepreneur who was out walking with a male friend.

© BACKGRID Tyra Banks dressed down in casual clothes and went make-up-free

Tyra recently opened up about her day-to-day routine in Oz and says she and her son York love their new home.

"We'll get some breakfast in the mall, then we'll go to a Hoyts cinema," she told The Daily Telegraph. "We'll get some ice cream at the cinema, see a movie, then we might get a foot massage. Then we'll have some lunch... then we go to Target or Kmart."

© Photo: Getty Images Tyra is loving her low-key life

She admitted she's swapped designer labels for Kmart and relishes in the simplistic parts of family life.

"We'll do Coles, Woolies, Harris Farm, whatever, and so that is a whole day at the mall. We don’t do that in America," she said, calling mall culture "a dying pastime," in the US.

© John Photography/Shutterstock Tyra with her son York

Tyra has also been working hard developing her Smize & Dream ice cream brand and is set to open a store in Darling Harbour this year.

While she's stepped away from modeling, she recently returned to the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time in almost 20 years.

© Ron Galella Tyra in her modeling days

During a chat on The Drew Barrymore Show, she explained why it felt so different this time around.

"In the past, I would walk for myself," she said. "But this time, it wasn’t just about me. I felt like I had every woman—especially women over 50, women who are insecure—walking with me. I felt like a vessel. It was about representing all of them."

© TheStewartofNY She wowed at the VS Fashion Show

She also got real about her changing body and how it had transformed over the years, especially after becoming a mom.

"My boobies were like 10 times bigger than the last time I was on that runway!” she said with a laugh, explaining that she was around 40 to 50 pounds heavier now compared to when she first retired from modeling. "I kept thinking, 'Please don’t fall out, please don’t fall out!'"