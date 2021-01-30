Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are twinning in sizzling cutout looks Get the details on their looks and take a peek inside their vacation.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have an affinity for cutouts, and they were twinning as they both showed off similar cutout looks over the weekend.

The SKIMS mogul revealed her look Saturday as she enjoyed a vacation with her daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3. In a sweet snap Kim shared on Instagram, she stands with North and Chicago on a beach front, and rocks a Gabe Gordon top with front cutouts over her orange bikini while North cozies up to her in a pink bathing suit.

Kim cozies up with North and Chicago on a family vacation

On her other side is Chicago - who sits on her hip in a pink bathing suit that matches North’s swimsuit. The adorable girls accessorized their twinning looks with matching white flowers in their hair. “Girls trip,” Kim captioned the photos. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star completed her look with a pair of shades.

Meanwhile, Kylie struck a fierce pose on a wall and covered her orange bikini with a sheer orange Poster Girl coverup that came complete with front and side cutouts. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul completed her look with plenty of gold bracelets, single gold rings, a gold watch, and a long single braid that flowed past her hips.

Kylie showed off her figure in an orange Poster Girl cutout cover-up

If the braid looks familiar, it’s because Kylie has rocked it before. And so has Kim (another twinning moment). The mom-of-four rocked the braid for the family’s Christmas celebration at Kourtney Kardashian’s home in a Schiaparelli dress that came complete with a gold velvet skirt and a sculpted bodice that some fans compared to the Hulk.

Twinning styles aside, after hitting the beach, North left her mother the sweetest note in the bathroom. Kim posted a photo of the message on Instagram, which said “mom I love you” on a roll of toilet paper. “I love you too North, forever!!!,” the mother of four captioned the snap.

So sweet!

