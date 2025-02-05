Gisele Bundchen, 44, 'welcomes third child, first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente'

Gisele Bundchen has welcomed her third child, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

TMZ first reported the news, with insiders sharing that mom and baby are both healthy.

HELLO! has contacted reps for Gisele for comment.

Gisele is also mom daughter Vivian, 12, and son Benjamin, 15, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Tom Brady, 47.

© Instagram Gisele cradled her baby bump in the sweet moment

It is unclear when she gave birth but less than a week ago she shared a beautiful video of her growing baby bump in an Instagram video in which she pondered how to find happiness.

In the clip, the former supermodel was seen meditating in various locations, dancing on the beach, and hugging a tree, as a voiceover with a powerful message played over the top.

"One day, you'll realize that happiness was never about your job, title, or being in a relationship," said the voiceover. "It was never about following in the footsteps of others or trying to fit in. One day, you'll see that happiness has always been about self-discovery."

Gisele Bündchen shows off growing baby bump in emotional video

The Brazilian model, 44, revealed she was pregant in October 2024 and it was thought she was about five or six months along by that point.

Gisele and Joaquim sparked romance rumors after they were seen in and out of the gym together on several occasions in 2023; Joaquim was Gisele's Jiu Jitsu instructor

© Instagram Gisele's new beau and Ju-Jitsu instructor Joaquim

In November 2023 they were seen on vacation together in Costa Rica with her kids, and the model has shared footage of her training sessions with him on social media.

Joaquim runs a jiu-jitsu training studio in Miami, Florida with his brothers Pedro and Gui, named Valente Brothers, and Gisele previously revealed it was her son Benjamin who encouraged her to begin taking classes.

Gisele and ex-husband Tom sit with Benjamin, Jack (center, Tom's son), and Vivian Brady

"Initially, I wasn't even considering it for myself," she told Dust magazine, adding: "But when I brought [my son] to the first class and started talking to Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self defense."

"I'm so grateful to know all of [the Valente brothers] because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends," she later told Vanity Fair, adding: "Joaquim especially. He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

Gisele also told the New York Times about her boyfriend, revealing, "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."