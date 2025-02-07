Meet A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman's rarely-seen husband

Jasmine Harman is best known for her stint on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun helping homeowners look for their dream property in sunny climates.

But when the presenter isn't busy travelling Europe, she can be found at home with her husband and two children. So who is Jasmine married to?

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jasmine Harman opens up about family life

Meet her husband here...

Jasmine is married to cameraman Jon Boast. The two met while they were both working on A Place in the Sun with Jon as a cameraman and Jasmine as presenter. In an interview with the Sun, she shared: "I wouldn't actually say it was love at first sight, it was more of a slow burn. We met, became great friends and then we fell in love."

© Instagram Jasmine is married to cameraman Jon

The 49-year-old regularly shared photos of their wedding on their anniversary. In 2024, she shared beautiful photos showing the couple's joy and penned: "15 years ago today, I said 'I do' to my soul mate. In the years since then, we've had so many adventures; we've had our children, and there's no one else on this earth that I'd rather spend my life with. Love you."

The presenter frequently posts pictures of the pair with their two children on her Instagram page. Back in 2020, she shared a throwback to their early filming days. The happy couple can be seen looking fresh-faced and smiley in the picture, as Jasmine writes in the caption: "#throwbackthursday to 2004 with my darling Hubby!

Jasmine shared this stunning wedding throwback View post on Instagram

"Back then we were together 24/7 working on @aplaceinthesunofficial but now we sometimes don't see enough of each other! Miss you @jboasty_dop, my toy boy and the love of my life! Sixteen years later, still smitten! He's going to kill me for this lovey dovey post!!" How cute!

Jasmine previously shared a snap of the couple enjoying a family holiday with their two children. She captioned the picture: "So lovely to have a relaxing holiday with my family, and a little holiday from social media! Sometimes it’s hard to step away from busy work and life, but you’ll never regret time spent with loved ones; it's so precious."

© Instagram The pair had their first date at a restauant

Jon and Jasmine tied the knot in 2009 and soon welcomed two adorable children, a son named Albion and a daughter, Joy.

The husband and wife clearly both have very busy jobs but, despite admitting that they don't often see enough of each other, they were fortunate to have more time together over lockdown.

© Instagram Jasmine and Jon share two children

The mum-of-two told the Mirror back in 2020: "Sometimes Jon and I don't see each other for a month at a time because I'll be away for a week and then I get back and he's gone. [Over lockdown] it has been quite nice to be all together as a family.

"I think the kids have really, really enjoyed having their parents around. Neither of us have worked because our industry has just shut down and there's not much filming-wise. You can't do A Place In The Sun from home!"