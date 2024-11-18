Exclusive: Laura Hamilton on her future on A Place in the Sun and supporting her kids' career dreams

Laura Hamilton has become synonymous with Channel 4's hit reality show, A Place in the Sun, having co-presented the programme for over a decade, helping countless house hunters find their dream home abroad.

With the new series underway, the TV star sat down with HELLO! for an exclusive interview about her future on the show and whether her two children, Rocco, ten, and Tahlia, nine, will follow in her footsteps.

© @laurahamiltontv/Instagram Laura Hamilton made her debut on A Place in the Sun in 2012

"I always love filming," said Laura, who jets off to Southeast Spain and Cyrpus in the new series. "It's always great and I've been part of the family for a long time now."

But it's not just Laura who is part of the A Place in the Sun family. Her son Rocco, born in 2013, and daughter Tahlia, who arrived in 2015, have been joining their mum on her trips abroad since they were newborns.

© Instagram Laura is encouraging Rocco and Tahlia to try out different hobbies

"It's been their life since they were three weeks old," said Laura. "Travel is the most amazing thing for children and I always tell them how lucky they are. They definitely don't take it for granted."

As for what the youngsters think about their mum being on TV, Laura says Rocco and Tahlia pay no attention. "They're like, 'You're just our mum'. They just see it as my job," said the 42-year-old, who feels it's important to set an example for her children. "I think it's great for them that all their lives they've seen a working mum," she said, adding: "They know that when I'm away and not with them, I'm working."

On whether she thinks her kids will follow in her footsteps, Laura says she'll support Rocco and Tahlia on whatever career path they choose. "I want my children to follow what they want to do and become who they want to become, and whatever that is, I'm fully supportive of it," explained Laura.

© Joe Maher/Getty Images Laura is a mum to ten-year-old Rocco and Tahlia, nine

"My daughter is an incredible little gymnast. I'm in awe of her because I could never do any of that, gymnastics wasn't my thing," said Laura, who is following her parents' approach by encouraging her children to try out different hobbies.

"I love what my mum and dad did with me when I grew up. They said, 'Laura, try whatever hobbies you want, see what you like and we'll support you,' and that's kind of what I've done with Rocco and Tahlia," explained the TV star, who says her eldest is "mad" for sports, while Tahlia's career dreams are always changing.

© Getty Images Laura has been on our screens for years

"At one point she told me she wanted to be a farmer," Laura revealed. "So I was like, 'Okay, cool. If you want to be a farmer, then great'. I just want them to do what they want to do and be happy and find something that they love."

It's an approach that clearly worked for Laura, who has been able to combine her two passions, property and travel, on A Place in the Sun. But with over 12 years under her belt, is Laura planning on sticking with the programme for the long haul?

© Channel 4 Laura loves travelling for her job

"As long as they want me as part of the family, then yeah," Laura tells us. "I love everything about it. I love people, I love property, I love travel."

But it's not just the epic homes and sunny locations that keep the property guru coming back each season. "You do make such a massive difference in people's lives," she says. "Not only the people that are watching the show at home that want to be inspired by what they see but the people that you're actually helping finding a property.

"So, as long as they want me, I'll be there."

A Place in the Sun broadcasts daily at 4 pm on Channel 4.

