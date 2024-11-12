Inside Bake Off star Noel Fielding's family life – from beautiful partner to two daughters

Noel Fielding has become a much-loved part of our Tuesday evenings as he welcomes us each week to the Great British Bake Off tent alongside Alison Hammond.

Prior to his time on the Channel 4 show, the presenter was perhaps best known for his comedy work on cult TV show The Mighty Boosh, which aired from 2003 to 2007, and as a panellist on music trivia show Never Mind the Buzzcocks. But away from his successful career, less is known about his personal life.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Relive awkward exchange between Noel Fielding and contestant

Meet his partner Lliana Bird below...

Partner

Noel's partner is 43-year-old former Radio X presenter Lliana Bird. Lliana has also worked as a writer, actress, podcast host and co-founder of charities including Help Refugees and The Kindly Collective. The star has also appeared on TV for appearances on Sky News, BBC News and as a guest on Springwatch.

The mum-of-two is also a published author, having released her debut book, The Mice Who Sing for Sex, in 2016, and her first children's book, Baboo the Unusual Bee, in September last year.

Noel and Lliana have been together since 2010

In the acting world, Lliana has appeared in a stage production of Fiddler on the Roof and in several episodes of Noel's sketch show The Mighty Boosh.

© Photo: Getty Images The happy couple live in north London

Noel and Lliana began dating in 2010 and reportedly met after Lliana appeared in Noel's comedy. The pair have been the picture of romance ever since and live together in north London.

Children

The couple have two daughters together. In April 2018, Noel and Lliana welcomed their first child, Dali, who is named after Noel's favourite artist Salvador Dali. Their second child, Iggy, arrived in August 2020, with the mum-of-two announcing the happy news on Instagram.

Lliana posted a photo of four spiders made out of pipe cleaners and different coloured microphone covers which sat on a table in the family's home. She captioned the picture: "The Bird Fielding family of [spider emoji] x x (finally figured out what to do with all my old mic covers!) #halloweencrafts." Lliana wrote in a comment: "Noel is pink, Dali is orange, I'm grey and Iggy is red [heart emojis]."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock The couple share two daughters

Shortly after Dali was born, Noel opened up about his experience of fatherhood during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. "She is very beautiful and she blows my mind about a hundred times a day," he told the presenter. It's a new level of tiredness that I've never experienced. I've done a lot of all-nighters in my life. In a way I've been in training for this moment all my life."

Noel previously revealed his hosting gig on Bake Off came at just the right time for his family. "When I got this job, I'd just had my first child, I was painting a lot and had a different lifestyle," he told The Guardian. "This show fitted that phase. You want to match your career to where you are in life. It's mainstream, family-friendly and my kids love it, so it suits me. I love not partying – and I never thought I'd say that."

© Instagram Noel's children sometimes feature in his artwork

Reflecting on Noel's parenting style on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Lliana said: "He kind of makes the silliest little moments, he makes having breakfast a real moment. I think I've just really leaned into that and just going like, 'This is amazing. We're getting to have porridge and it's funny, and it's fun. And we're wearing silly hats, and we're dancing. And that's okay'.

"Maybe someone else's kids are going to have a few more spoonfuls of porridge because it's going to be quicker, they're eating it properly, and digesting it properly. But, you know, my kids are having a lot of fun."