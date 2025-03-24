Jasmine Harman forced to call in help at vegan Spanish family home

A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman, 49, may have relocated from the UK to Spain, but that hasn't stopped her from turning to her parents for help.

Despite showcasing beautiful properties to couples for her job every day, Jasmine has the same home woes as the rest of us when the cameras stop rolling. She revealed that her father had jetted to Spain to help out with her latest vision.

© Instagram The TV star called on her father to help with her Spanish home

Posing alongside her husband Jon Boast and her father on the beach, she wrote: "Look who’s come over to help with the renovation!

"It’s been lovely getting to spend some quality time with my dad whilst he’s been helping out at home. Happy Sunday! And yes! It’s still raining."

The mother-of-two kept the details of the renovation tight-lipped, leaving her fans excitedly asking questions in the comments section. "Will it be filmed for TV'?" asked one, and another added: "When is the renovation on telly??? Can't wait!!"

© Instagram Jasmine and Jon share two children

It's possible that Jasmine has chosen to continue with her commitment to vegan interiors, after embarking on an ambitious project to create a non-cruelty living space in her former home.

Jasmine's former vegan home

© Instagram The A Place in the Sun star previously gave her living room a vegan makeover

Jasmine has been a vegetarian since the age of six, turning vegan after the birth of her daughter Joy.

My Bespoke Room opened up about the transformation at her 1830s home in Carshalton. The finished photos showed a living room with a blue feature wall, a cream Chesterfield-style sofa and a blue footstool, with honey-coloured floorboards throughout the open plan space.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See inside Jasmine Harman's former vegan living room

White metal chairs surrounded a wooden dining room table, while black and white family photos and lamps added personal touches.

The company explained they had to swap feather-filled cushions for memory foam and avoid furniture with bee’s wax and wool, so they chose synthetic carpets.

"It’s difficult to have a completely vegan interior as there are so many animal products used, such as in the glue that holds lots of furniture together. We didn’t go as far as checking the glue in each furniture piece, for example, but the materials of the products we suggested were all considered," they explained.

Jasmine's relocation

© Instagram Jasmine relocated to Spain with her husband and two kids in 2023

In an interview with HELLO!, Jasmine opened up about relocating with Jon and their kids Joy and Albion.

"It has been a huge decision – a year or more in the making. For both of us, it was about making the best life. The years slip away and that was very much why we wanted to make this move; to have more quality time together, more family time.

"Our children mean the world to us. Everything we do is for them. It's about grasping opportunities when you have them. Family is the most important thing and this will give us a much better balance."

Jon added that they spent time picking the right home and decorating it to their taste. "While I still work in the UK quite a bit, stepping through this door is like a sigh of relief. This is not just a house; it's our sanctuary. Jasmine has worked her magic and this place already feels like our little haven," he said.