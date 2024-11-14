A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman inundated with support following 'unnerving' news

Jasmine Harman has been supported by her fans after the A Place in the Sun presenter spoke of the recent floods in Spain as she visits the country for the Channel 4 series.

Taking to her social media, the 48-year-old revealed that she had received weather alerts for the area that she was in and a thunderstorm started as she spoke to her followers. "That is so loud," she noted, before cutting to another clip showing the torrential downpour outside as she sheltered inside.

WATCH: Jasmine Harman makes emotional appearance on Loose Women

In her caption, the presenter said: "Given the catastrophic weather Spain has endured recently, alerts like this are really quite unnerving. Fingers crossed it doesn't get too bad! What's it looking like back in good old Blighty today?"

Jasmine's followers were quick to share their concerns with the presenter, with one writing: "Hope that you and your family are all safe and well during the storms in southern Spain."

© Instagram Jasmine spoke about the situation in Spain

A second added: "My thoughts are with you and your family, stay safe," while a third commented: "Hoping nothing happens where you are lovely, truly shocking the devastation causes so far."

It's been a difficult year for the presenter, as her close friend, Jonnie Irwin, sadly died from cancer back in February.

© Getty Jasmine and Jonnie were close friends

During an appearance on Loose Women back in May, Jasmine ended up in tears as she discussed her late friend. "You never know what's around the corner and I think Jonnie's situation, we can all take something from it," she said as she wiped tears from her eyes.

After collecting herself, the property expert continued: "We can all cherish every day and live with as much joy as possible and that's what he did."

© ITV Jasmine got emotional on Loose Women

After Jonnie's death, Jasmine took to social media with a heartfelt tribute to her co-star and friend. "Jonnie, you've taught me so much in our time as work colleagues and as good friends," penned the presenter.

"I have never admired you more than over the last few years as you've faced life with cancer with positivity, determination and bloody mindedness. I've never known anyone as strong as you. You have done yourself, your loved ones and all of us proud."