Harrison Ford supported by rarely-seen daughter Georgia at Golden Globes — photos

Harrison Ford made his appearance at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

But instead of bringing along his usual date, his wife Calista Flockhart, the 82-year-old screen icon brought along his only daughter, Georgia Ford.

The 34-year-old is Harrison's second child with his second wife, screenwriter Melissa Mathison. The pair were married from 1983 to 2004 and also welcomed a son while together, singer Malcolm Ford.

Georgia is an actress just like her dad, having made a few appearances in small-budget projects like American Milkshake, I'm Being Me and The Visitor.

Harrison wore a classic black tuxedo, while Georgia wore a stunning black gown with wrap shoulder detailing and sheer gloves, with her hair slicked back and tied up, plus a dark, smokey eye.

While she has hit up the red carpet before with her dad and even her step-mom Calista, she has kept a more low-key profile than other members of the family, making their Globes showing their first appearance together since 2013.

© Getty Images Harrison brought his daughter Georgia Ford as his date to the Golden Globes

Harrison was nominated for Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for his turn in Shrinking.

Others in the category are Tadanobu Asano for Shōgun (who eventually took home the prize), Javier Bardem for Monsters, Jack Lowden for Slow Horses, Diego Luna for La Máquina, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear.

Harrison was previously married to Mary Marquardt from 1964 to 1979, and they welcomed sons Ben and Willard together. Ben is the most public of his siblings, working as a professional chef and working in several high-profile circles.

© Getty Images Father and daughter opted for all-black ensembles

He shares his youngest, son Liam Flockhart, with Calista. Calista adopted Liam as a baby, and Harrison officially adopted him after tying the knot with the Feud actress in 2009.

While the Indiana Jones star admitted in an older interview that he wishes he could've been a "better parent," Calista added during a conversation with the New York Times what she thought of him as a father to Liam.

© Getty Images Georgia last joined her dad on the carpet in 2013

"I think he was a really good father in a lot of ways, and maybe because he was on Round 2 or Round 3, so he had matured and grown up and, I think, evolved into being a good father," she said. "He's such a good father to his kids now. I love his kids, my stepkids."

Harrison himself told the publication about dating Calista, who was a new mom to Liam when they first met: "When I met Liam, he was just beginning to walk, and it just didn't matter to me. I had four children already, and I can't count that well, so it didn't make that much difference."

© Alamy Stock Photo The actor earned a nomination for his performance in "Shrinking"

She also added of their marriage: "We've had to work. We've had our ups, we've had downs like everybody else — mostly ups, which is good — and we just stay together. He's the person that I want to call when something happens. That knee-jerk thing where I have to call Harrison."