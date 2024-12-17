Harrison Ford reflects on 'remarkable experience' at 82 in thoughtful message to fans

At 82 years old and a whopping 62 years into his acting career, Harrison Ford is still experiencing "remarkable" Hollywood moments that leave him touched.

The Indiana Jones actor remains as busy as it gets these days, and has not one, not two, but three active projects either freshly released or coming soon: the second season of Shrinking, the second season of Yellowstone prequel 1923, and his official entry into Marvel with Captain America: Brave New World.

Now, in honor of the second season of Shrinking, which also stars Jason Segel, coming to an end, and his recent Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for his role as Dr. Paul Rhoades, he is reflecting on what the show has meant to him.

WATCH: Shrinking is back for season two — see the full trailer

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, when asked what he can tease about the season two finale, Harrison first played coy, only joking: "I don't tease, I deliver."

Still, he later opened up about how the reaction to Shrinking, particularly from people that approach him about it, has especially touched him.

"It has been a really remarkable experience for me to have the people who see this work come up to me on the street and say, 'Hey I just want to tell you, my whole family loves Shrinking,'" he shared.

© Alamy Stock Photo Harrison and Jason on Shrinking

"And then they don't want anything else, they don't want a picture, they don't want [anything]," he then noted, explaining: "They want me or somebody else to know that they are sharing something of value."

MORE: Harrison Ford's grandchildren make very rare social media appearance

MORE: Calista Flockhart: inside her enduring marriage with Harrison Ford and special bond with son

He ultimately added: "So it's kind of a unique experience for me, and I value it so much for that."

© Getty Jason, Brett and Harrison at an FYC event earlier this month

Harrison elaborated on the common reaction also speaking with Deadline, explaining to the outlet: "I mean, everyone has a phone, everyone is on social media these days, the usual exchange. … So they want a picture, yeah, or they want something," before adding: "But the people who come to me now say, 'Hey, excuse me. I just wanted to tell you, we love that show. We watch it with my family, and we love it' and then they turn around and go away. No picture, nothing."

MORE: Harrison Ford's famous son throws support behind dad

© Getty The Shrinking cast

"Because what they're doing is they're knitting into this empathetic framework, and they're not seeing me as an actor, they're seeing me as somebody that they've had this experience with. And it's a phenomenal change," he further shared.

MORE: Harrison Ford's painfully altered appearance revealed with nod to son Ben's future

© Getty Harrison with his wife Calista Flockhart at another Shrinking event earlier this year

Shrinking first premiered last year, and was created by lead star Jason along with Brett Goldstein, also known for his role in Ted Lasso, and Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence.

Per IMDb, the plot reads: "A grieving therapist starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people's lives — including his own.