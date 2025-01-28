Harrison Ford looks epic in a custom kilt for new campaign fit for Sam Heughan's Outlander

Harrison Ford sure does look good in anything!

The Indiana Jones star proved as much for his latest commercial, for which he rocked a custom-made kilt.

He looked like he could star alongside Sam Heughan in Outlander any day, and it appears he got quite accustomed to his kilt.

For a partnership with Glenmorangie, the distillery based in Tain, Scotland, promoting its single malt Scotch whisky, Harrison starred in Once Upon a Time in Scotland, a series of episodes directed by Joel Edgerton, documenting a journey to the Glenmorangie distillery through the Scottish Highlands.

Speaking with GQ about filming the campaign, and his custom kilt from streetwear brand Palace, Harrison said: "The kilt, I thought, looked quite good on me. It hits a nice point above the knee and I was quite comfortable in it."

He added: "My job was, however, not just to wear it but to act about it," and confessed: "I pretended to be apprehensive, when in fact I felt completely secure."

In one of the clips from the campaign, when he is offered the kilt, he declares: "That'll never happen," before ultimately giving in and wearing it.

Filming the campaign marked Harrison's first time both visiting the Scottish Highlands and working with Joel.

He shared: "We had an open plan for the thing and much of it actually found its way onto the screen. But it was very loose and I was really surprised that our sponsors allowed us so much liberty and freedom and were so unworried by our humor and general behavior. It was really fun."

"We did take the piss out of ourselves on a pretty regular basis, which is fun," he joked.

Speaking about his longtime love of whiskey, but his limited knowledge of it, Harrison also shared: "I had spent my entire adult life drinking it without knowing a hell of a lot about it. But the whisky maker, Dr. Bill, took me under his wing and gave me a rather valuable instruction in the crafts and the standards and the different varieties of single malt scotch whisky, the history of the distillery, the history of the product."

"I enjoyed learning about it and I enjoyed drinking it," the Captain America: Brave New World actor emphasized.