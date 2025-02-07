Joanna Gaines' mini-me daughter showcases personality with heartwarming gesture for little brother

Joanna Gaines shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, showcasing the strong bond between her children on Thursday.

The former HGTV star's son, Crew, was left gutted after his cherished Octopus toy named June lost almost all her legs on Wednesday. However, his older sister, Ella Rose, 18, came to the rescue after she gifted him a newer and bigger version named Fin.

Joanna posted a sweet video which depicted Crew playing with his blue-colored glass Octopus. The 6-year-old pretended to be his toy and said: "I like to draw and I like to design. I hope I could be at the Magnolia team and I hope tomorrow I can go to work with Jo and Chip."

© Instagram Crew looked adorable in the snap

The Magnolia founder then filmed a birds eye view of her dark wooden coffee table that was decked out with wooden dice, an identity card for Fin, and a stack of Willie Nelson books.

The montage also included a snippet of Crew taking a photo of a green dinosaur toy that was placed on top of the oak kitchen table.

Joanna concluded the video by filming her son sitting on the floor while assembling a bed for his beloved toy.

© Getty Images Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines share five children

The post was captioned: "Well, June the Octopus lost 7 of her 8 arms yesterday and Crew was VERY sad about it. His sweet sis bought him another one. A big one. Meet Fin... his first day at @magnolia is tomorrow. June will stay home to rest and enjoy the comforts of her home and endless bowls of ramen."

Joanna and her former Fixer Upper co-star and husband Chip Gaines have been married since 2003, and share kids Drake, 19, Ella, 18, Duke, 16, Emmie, 15, and Crew, six.

The star is clearly trying to soak up as much time as possible with her youngest child since her two eldest left the nest for college.

Discussing the milestone with People, she said: "I stalk them on the app Life360!."

© Instagram Still from a video shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram September 2024 featuring her son Crew, in honor of announcing her next children's book inspired by him

"I was so sad when Duke went to college," she added.

"But they're just turning into these wonderful human beings," and gushed: "My favorite thing is seeing them hanging out in a restaurant together as friends. Because when they were younger I was always monitoring their fights, and now they’re dear friends, which is so cool."

Joanna often creates sweet video montages to capture fleeting family moments. She said: "Knowing that [the older kids] will be gone in the next few years, I've made a conscious decision to create micro-moments, to feel in the now with our family, just be really more intentional with our time together."