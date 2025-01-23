Joanna Gaines' latest snap of son Crew has fans all saying the same thing

Joanna Gaines melted hearts on Wednesday as she shared a rare photograph of her six-year-old son Crew fast asleep on the sofa.

© Instagram Crew looked adorable in the snap

The Magnolia founder took to Instagram to post the sweet snap that depicted Crew dressed in a cozy sweater while he slept soundly laying on top of a fuzzy blanket. The sunlight streaming through the window gently illuminated the little boy's face. Joanna captioned the adorable photograph: "My little dreamer.".

The former HGTV stars' fans were quick to flock to the comments to praise the precious picture and it left many of them saying the same thing as they complimented Joanna's photography skills. One follower commented: "This looks like a painting."

Another user penned: "I thought this was a painting!!."

A third fan wrote: "Oh, that almost looks AI. Simply angelic!."

It seems Joanna has a skill for capturing an ethereal looking snap at sunset. One user noted: "Love the play of light on his sweet face! Looks like a painting."

Joanna Gaines' son Crew helps her set up flowers Joanna Gaines' son with Chip Gaines, Crew, helped her set up flowers at Magnolia Market

The 46-year-old married her husband and co-worker Chip Gaines in 2003, and the couple now share five kids, eldest Drake, 19, who is in his second year of college at Baylor University, daughter Ella Rose, 18, Duke, 16, and Emmie Kay, 14.

Joanna has posted a slew of snaps in recent weeks of her 6-year-old, and even showed off his growing gardening skills. The interior decorator shared a video of herself transforming her Magnolia Market in her home of Waco, Texas with new florals. The video saw Crew helping his mom as he arranged some flowers at the front entrance.

Joanna captioned the video: "Spring is in bloom at the market! I can't get enough of all the floral and vintage details we incorporated all around the shop this season. "From the product design to the visuals, I'm so grateful to our @magnolia team who helped pull it all together. I hope you'll get a chance to stop by and take it in."

Last month, the former Fixer Upper host and proud mum shared a video of all her five children back in the nest to usher in the festive season with some wholesome baking.

Joanna penned: "Sharing some of our simple, tried and true favorites."

"Peanut butter balls, my favorite," she began, followed by: "Cherry mashers, my Dad's favorite! Peppermint bark, it's so pretty and classic. Peanut Clusters (quick and easy! salted dry roasted peanuts, choc almond bark), CHIP'S FAVORITE," and finally: "White choc pb crackers (quick and easy! ritz, creamy pb, white almond bark, sprinkles), KIDS' FAVORITE!"