Joanna Gaines' new book, The World Needs the Wonder You See, has arrived on bookshelves around the nation.

The 46-year-old TV personality's latest foray into publishing is inspired by the youngest in her family, her six-year-old son Crew. She and husband Chip Gaines also share four other children.

Joanna celebrated the news with a shot of herself posing with a copy of the book in her Waco, Texas home's library, writing: "'The World Needs The Wonder You See' is here!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Chip and Joanna Gaines' 5 kids

"This book has my heart," she continued. "As someone who spent far too long moving far too fast, I hope this story is a beautiful reminder for kids (and parents too!) that wonder is everywhere, and that it's ours for the taking if we're willing to look up and reach for it."

The book comes just weeks before Joanna gets the opportunity to bring her entire family-of-seven together for one of their most special annual traditions — Valentine's Day.

Joanna and Chip, 50, share sons Drake, 19, Duke, 16, and Crew, plus daughters Ella, 18, and Emmie Kay, 15. Drake is currently a student at Baylor University, which happens to be just a few miles away from home, and Ella is preparing to leave the nest for college in the fall as well.

© Instagram Joanna holds a copy of her new book, "The World Needs the Wonder You See"

For her latest Magnolia blog, Joanna wrote about the family's annual Valentine's Day meal, which involves intricate place settings, poetry for each person, and duties for everyone involved. "The first year we lived at the farm, Chip and I had the idea of making Valentine's dinner at home," she recalled.

LATEST: Joanna Gaines leaves son mortified as she shows off fit physique in workout video

"Instead of finding a fancy table for two somewhere, we thought the kids might enjoy dressing up our own table, making a spread of our favorite dishes, and toasting to a night spent together."

© Tommy Nelson/Magnolia The book is inspired by Joanna and Chip's youngest child, six-year-old Crew

The mom-of-five continued: "Every year since, we've returned to this sweet tradition, and as the kids have grown up, it's now a full-on family affair. Everyone takes a job: setting the table, cooking (or sometimes just tasting…), playing dj, or lighting the candles."

MORE: Joanna Gaines' 'little helper' son Crew makes sweet appearance in new video — fans react

"We like to change up the table setting and add to the menu every year, so I thought I'd pull together what the kids and I came up with for this February 14. Maybe it will inspire your own evening in!"

© Instagram "I hope this story is a beautiful reminder for kids (and parents too!) that wonder is everywhere, and that it's ours for the taking if we're willing to look up and reach for it."

She listed some of the family's favorite meals, including king crab legs (the kids' favorite), beef tenderloin, several side salads with mac & cheese, white cheddar bisque poured into individual cups, and finishing off with dessert, chocolate covered strawberries and crème brûlée with fresh berries.

MORE: Joanna Gaines in disbelief over 'lovely' daughter Emmie and shares never-before-seen photos

As for table settings, Joanna added: "I love the idea of including a sweet poem at each place setting as a simple, intentional layer on the table," and even floated the idea of surprising her kids with gifts from her own website.

© Instagram The entire Gaines family reunites each year for a lavish and intimate Valentine's Day dinner

"I always love surprising the kids with something small that I hope makes them feel special," she penned, including some of her favorites for her sons (a fish knife, baseball cap, a chart of major league baseball parks, a copy of her new book) and daughters (heart-shaped pendants and studs, trinket dishes, a bandana).