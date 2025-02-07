Cutest couples at the Critic's Choice Awards: from Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego-Saldaña to Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston

Hollywood's biggest stars didn't just bring their fashion game to the Critic's Choice Awards red carpet – they also brought their other halves!
From matching outfits to sweet smooches, these couples are oozing with chemistry and we can't get enough.
Join HELLO! as we look at the cutest couples at the prestigious event.
You may also like
Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego-Saldaña
Zoe shared a sweet kiss with her husband Marco, looking radiant in a bold red dress with a draped bodice and a black choker-style necklace.
Her supportive partner only had eyes for Zoe as he walked the red carpet in a pinstripe gray suit with a loose white button-down and stacked necklaces.
To complete the look, he wore black shoes with his blonde hair flowing down to his shoulders, while Zoe wore hers tied back in a chic ponytail. She is up for the Best Supporting Actress award for Emilia Pérez.
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston
The 72-year-old looked so loved-up with his wife of 10 years, Emilie Livingston, 42, on the red carpet.
While Jeff donned a bold patterned suit jacket and a black button up for the occasion, his Canadian wife opted for an oversized black blazer over a black bralette and black shorts.
Jeff sported his signature tinted glasses, and Emilie wore her curly brunette hair tied back with some artfully styled wisps around her face.
Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories