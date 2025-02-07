Cutest couples at the Critic's Choice Awards: from Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego-Saldaña to Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston

Hollywood's biggest stars didn't just bring their fashion game to the Critic's Choice Awards red carpet – they also brought their other halves!

From matching outfits to sweet smooches, these couples are oozing with chemistry and we can't get enough.

Join HELLO! as we look at the cutest couples at the prestigious event.

© Getty Images for Critics Choice Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego-Saldaña Zoe shared a sweet kiss with her husband Marco, looking radiant in a bold red dress with a draped bodice and a black choker-style necklace. Her supportive partner only had eyes for Zoe as he walked the red carpet in a pinstripe gray suit with a loose white button-down and stacked necklaces. To complete the look, he wore black shoes with his blonde hair flowing down to his shoulders, while Zoe wore hers tied back in a chic ponytail. She is up for the Best Supporting Actress award for Emilia Pérez.

