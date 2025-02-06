Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reason to celebrate as they raise a glass to their future

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are heading into an extra special, celebratory weekend.

On Thursday, February 6, the former Good Morning America anchor rang in her 52nd trip around the sun.

And as the couple geared up for celebrations, her partner and podcast co-host cheered to staying "young" together with an adoring birthday post.

WATCH: Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' love story

In honor of Amy's special day, T.J. took to Instagram and shared a round of candid photos of her, starting off with one of a glowing Amy sporting denim shorts and a printed shirt, and she is holding up a glass of white wine.

He next shared another one of her smiling ear-to-ear while on vacation, plus some behind-the-scenes photos of her at work. Other photos he included were of them running a marathon, at an Arkansas Razorbacks football game, at red carpets, and at home.

"The secret is to find someone to stay young with," T.J., 47, cheekily wrote in his caption, adding: "Happy birthday to the always youthfully exuberant Robes."

© Instagram T.J. shared a round of radiant photos of Amy

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Amy herself commented: "Or to find someone who you'll always be younger than…"

Others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday Amy! Hope you have an enjoyable blessed day! Love all the photos! You & T.J. are a great couple!" and: "Your love together inspires me!!!! Happy birthday beautiful Amy," as well as: "Happy Birthday Amy! Wishing you a day and year filled with tons of love and happiness!"

© Instagram The two are avid runners

Amy and T.J. have been together since late 2022, following their respective divorces. They have both been married twice before, and have spoken candidly about the possibility of marrying again to each other. During a conversation on their podcast last year, they discussed the difference between wanting to get married in general, versus wanting to get married to a specific person. T.J., explained: "There's gonna be somebody that comes along in your life and you're going to say I want to marry him instead of just wanting to get married. And I could absolutely say that about you."

© ABC via Getty Images The couple fell in love while working on GMA

Addressing Amy, he emphasized: "I want to marry you. I don't need to, but I want to be married to you, and that's such a different thing."

In another podcast episode, in which they teased possibly eloping, T.J. also asked Amy whether she believes it matters to her parents for them to get married, and she admitted: "I think they would like us to get married," and explained: "They are religious people. They are Catholic," adding: Here's the thing, my parents have an amazing marriage… fifty years, and because they have seen all the good that comes out of that type of commitment and weathering storms, they want that for me."

© Getty Images With their daughters Sabine and Annalise

She also noted: "When I have said, 'This is the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. I don't know for sure if that means us legally getting married, but it's on the table,' my parents have had a very positive response," and ultimately emphasized: "That's so good to hear, they want that for me and you and us."