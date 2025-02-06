Tiger Woods' current relationship with ex-wife Elin Nordegren; the mother of his two kids

Tiger Woods was married to Elin Nordegren for six years before they divorced in 2010 amid a sea of controversy.

At the time, the couple — who share daughter, Sam, 17, and son, Charlie, 15 — made headlines for Tiger's multiple extra-marital affairs.

Elin said it felt like her whole world had "fallen apart," as she navigated the ugly demise of her marriage.

But time and a commitment to co-parenting their kids, slowly healed the scars and15 years down the line, Tiger and Elin's relationship looks very different.

Who is Tiger Woods dating?

Tiger was linked to restaurant manager, Erica Herman, from 2017-2022.

She was by his side when he won the 2019 Masters and even accompanied Tiger to the White House when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom the same year.

However, since their breakup, Tiger hasn't been romantically linked to anyone else.

Tiger and Elin's dramatic breakup

Tiger was exposed as a serial cheater in 2009 when Elin famously chased him out of their house with a golf club after learning he'd been unfaithful. He crashed his SUV into a neighborhood fire hydrant.

His numerous infidelities were brought to light in the months that followed and in 2010, Tiger completed a stint in rehab for sex addiction before the finalization of their divorce.

"I've been through hell," Elin later told People. "It's hard to think you have this life, and then all of a sudden — was it a lie? You're struggling because it wasn't real. But I survived. It was hard, but it didn't kill me."

Elin's blended family

Elin has been involved in several relationships since her breakup with Tiger. Her first since their divorce was with businessman Jamie Dingman, but it was short-lived.

She went on to date American entrepreneur Chris Cline from 2013 to 2017.

But Elin is now in a longtime relationship with former NFL player, Jordan Cameron.

They share three children, Zeta, Freya, and Arthur, and Jordan is also a dad to son, Tristan, from a previous relationship. Between them, they have a blended family of six kids.

Tiger and Elin reunited

Their history hasn't destroyed their friendship and Tiger and Elin are not only successfully co-parenting Sam and Charlie, but they've secured a strong friendship.

Tiger told People: "She's one of my best friends. We're able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time. We both know that the most important things in our lives are our kids. I wish I would have known that back then."

The golfing pro continued: "She talks to me about her life, I talk to her about my life. We try to help each other out on all occasions. And we work through it with the kids, the parenting program. She is one of my best friends now, and it's all because of my kids. … We've worked so hard at co-parenting."

Their children are their focus

They've regularly come together to support their children in their ventures.

Charlie is following in his dad's famous footsteps and the family regularly celebrate his golfing achievements.

Sam is a high school student and successful varsity soccer star.

They are a happy, blended family

Elin has said: "That was always my dream, that the kids can have two loving parents that show respect for each other. And I feel that's what they have."

She's also called Tiger a "great father."