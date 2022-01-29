Gino D'Acampo teases puppy in new video - and fans aren't impressed

Gino D'Acampo welcomed a brand-new puppy into his family earlier this month but on Friday he shocked and confused fans with a controversial video.

In the clip, which was posted to his Instagram feed, Gino was standing hugging his small Dachshund right next to his barbeque where large pieces of meat were being cooked.

WATCH: See the moment Gino D'Acampo introduced Snoopy to his daughter

"I thought you had dogs on the grill," wrote one and: "Me too," replied many others. One fan wrote: "I think he's thinking he's next [shocked face emoji]," and another exclaimed: "No! Back away from the grill."

He jokingly wrote: "I promised @iamsnoopdacampo no more sausages or hotdogs on the bbq…. GDx."

Gino caused a stir with his latest video

Others pointed out that Gino appears to be just as fond of the pet as his daughter Mia who the dog was purchased for. "Awww you love that little puppy more than Mia," penned one and "I thought you bought snoopy for your daughter, looks like you have fell in love with him more," another said.

When Gino introduced the new addition to his family, he shared a video of his daughter Mia having the best response. In the video, Mia was blindfolded so that the surprise wasn't spoiled for her as her father asked if he remembered that she had a "late Christmas present" that was due to arrive. When she lifted the blindfold, the young girl screamed: "No you didn't! No you didn't! Oh my god!"

Gino's family have welcomed the new addition with open arms

She then burst into tears as she embraced the pup as Gino told her the dog's name. "I love him," she exclaimed when Gino asked how she felt, before the doting dad kissed his daughter.

"Everyone meet Snoop D'Acampo," the father-of-three wrote, tagging his sons, Luciano and Rocco in the adorable clip.

And now he's even got his own Instagram account (with more followers than the average person!).

