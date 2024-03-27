Angelina Jolie, Madonna, Nick Cannon and more stars with 6+ kids – and their sweet family pics

Spend a day perusing Hollywood news or googling a cast when you're watching a movie, and it won't take long to realize Hollywood is largely made up of nepo-babies.

From legends who have surpassed their families' fame, such as Drew Barrymore or Jane Fonda, to newcomers like Maya Hawke and Jack Quaid (thank you Uma Thurman, Ethan Hawke, and Meg Ryan, Dennis Quaid), there's no shortage of them.

Plus, thanks to the likes of Kris Jenner, Alec Baldwin, Angelina Jolie, and more big Hollywood families, it won't be stopping any time soon! Below, take a look at some of Hollywood's biggest families, and some of their sweet family photos.

© Getty The Pitt-Jolie bunch in 2011

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt

Angelina and Brad started dating in 2005 after meeting on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. She first adopted her eldest son Maddox in 2002, followed by his younger brother Pax in 2007.

MORE: Brad Pitt dealt new blow in ongoing legal battle with ex Angelina Jolie 8 years after split

Brad, who split from Angelina in 2016, adopted both; in total, the former couple share Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

© Getty Mia Farrow with her first three kids in 1976

Mia Farrow

Before there was Angelina or Nick Cannon, there was Mia and her 14 children, four biological and ten adopted.

She welcomed twins Matthew and Sacha, 54, as well as son Fletcher, 50, with ex-husband André Previn, and they also adopted Lark (who died aged 35 in 2008), Summer "Daisy," 49, and Soon-Yi (who went on to marry former stepfather Woody Allen), 53. She next adopted Moses, 46, and Dylan (who has for decades alleged that Woody sexually abused her as a child), 38, and later gave birth to Satchel Ronan, known professionally as Ronan Farrow, 36, with the Annie Hall director.

Finally, between 1992 and 1995, she adopted five more children: Tam (who passed away aged 21 in 2000), Kaeli-Shea (later known as Quincy Maureen), 31, Frankie-Minh, 33, Isaiah Justus, 32, and Gabriel Wilk (later known as Thaddeus Wilk, before his death at 27 in 2016).

© Getty Kevin Costner with his three youngest kids in 2019

Kevin has six kids, three with his first wife Cindy Silva, to whom he was married from 1978 to 1994, and three with his second wife Christine Baumgartner, who he married in 2004 and divorced last year.

MORE: Kevin Costner's teenage son Hayes makes acting debut in Oscar winning dad's first film in decades

With Cindy, he shares Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35, and with Christine, he shares Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

© Getty The Kardashian family in 2009

Kris Jenner

Kris, an iconic momager and mom to six, successfully turned her family into reality television gold, tabloid fodder, multiple businesses and an empire.

MORE: Rob Kardashian appears in unseen family photos as Kim, Khloé and mom Kris Jenner share birthday tributes

She welcomed Kourtney, 44, Kim, 43, Khloe, 39, and Rob, 37, with the late Robert Kardashian, and Kendall, 28, and Kylie, 26, with Caitlyn Jenner; all six kids have become famous in their own right and with the help and management of their mom have launched various businesses.

© Getty Nick Cannon with his twins in 2017

Nick Cannon

After first becoming a father with twins Moroccan and Monroe, who will be 13 in April, with Mariah Carey, Nick went on to welcome a total of 12 children with six different women, five of which were born in 2022 alone.

MORE: Who are Nick Cannon's 12 children and their mothers? All we know

He welcomed Golden, six, in 2017, with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares Powerful, born in 2020, and Rise, born in October 2022. In 2021, he welcomed another set of twins, sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with model and DJ Abby de la Rosa; he also shares with her daughter Beautiful, his 11th child, born in November 2022, a month after his son Rise with Brittany was born.

Plus, in July of that year, he welcomed son Legendary with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi. His daughter with LaNisha Cole, Onyx Ice Cole, was born in September 2022, and he also has Halo Marie, born in December of 2022, with Alyssa Scott, who is the mother of his other son, Zen, who passed away aged five months.

© Instagram Madonna and her three youngest daughters

The Queen of Pop is a proud mom to six kids. She first welcomed daughter Lourdes, 26, with Carlos Leon, and Rocco, 23, with Guy Ritchie.

MORE: Madonna's kids look so grown up as they attend exclusive star-studded party with no-cameras policy

She next adopted son David Banda, 18, in 2008, when he was two years old, followed by Chifundo "Mercy" James, 17, in 2009, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere, who were born in 2012 and adopted by their mom aged five.

© X/Twitter Elon and his youngest twins with venture capitalist Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk

Over in Silicon Valley (or rather now Texas), Elon Musk's legacy will be succeeded by his 10 kids (he has had 11). He first welcomed son Nevada Alexander Musk in 2002 with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, however he passed from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) when he was 10 weeks old.

MORE: Elon Musk and ex Grimes' three rarely-seen children put front and center in new legal battle – what to know

The former couple then welcomed twins Griffin and Vivian, 19, in April 2004, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 17, in 2006. Vivian, who came out as transgender in June 2022, is estranged from her father and uses her mother's last name.

Moreover, he has three kids with musician Grimes, son X Æ A-Xii, born in May 2020, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, also referred to as Y, born via surrogate in December 2021, and a third son, Techno Mechanicus (nicknamed Tau), born June 2022; plus he has twins with venture capitalist Shivon Zilis, Strider and Azure, born in November of 2021.

© Instagram Alec Baldwin and his "Baldwinitos"

Alec Baldwin

And who could forget Alec and his eight "Baldwinitos." The actor first became a father when he welcomed Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Bassinger. He has since learned to be wary of leaving voicemails, and has welcomed seven other kids with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

MORE: Hilaria Baldwin baby number 8 – everything she's said about having another child with Alec Baldwin

Alec and Hilaria (born Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomas in Boston) share kids Carmen, ten, Rafael, eight, Leonardo, seven, Romeo, five, Eduardo, three, Maria, three, and Ilaria, one.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.