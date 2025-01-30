Oprah Winfrey reflects on troubled childhood on 71st birthday

Happy birthday, Oprah Winfrey!

The talk show legend turned 71 on Wednesday and rung in another year with the sweetest present from her friends, causing her to reflect on all she has achieved over seven decades.

Oprah took to Instagram to share her reflections on life, and to thank her close friend, Maria Shriver, for gifting her a book filled with letters from her pals.

"So grateful to celebrate another trip around the sun for me—the 71st!" she captioned the post, which saw her lying back on her couch and smiling at the book.

"It all started by two people, my father Vernon and mother Vernita. My first six years of life, I was raised by my grandmother who gave me my life's greatest gift. She taught me I was God's child. 'All things are possible,' she would tell me and I believed her."

She delved into her complex childhood, explaining, "Those early years in rural Mississippi didn't seem so miraculous at the time."

"Now I know, every breath, every choice defines the greater outcome," she continued. "And I grew up loving trees and big skirts and books. I much later realized you don't become what you want, not even your greatest desires. You become what you Believe."

The billionaire candidly shared that she "never imagined seeing 71" and gave thanks for her "miraculous time here on earth."

"Thank you all for your kind birthday words of affirmation today, I feel them all. It's my love language," she finished.

Oprah had an incredibly difficult childhood, and grew up in the Deep South at a time when the civil rights movement had not yet begun.

She was born to a teen mother who worked as a housemaid in Mississippi, and her father was a coal miner who joined the armed forces. The pair were unmarried and split shortly after her birth, leaving Oprah to live with her maternal grandmother.

She revealed in the past that her grandmother was abusive to her, and they lived in abject poverty during these years.

At six years old, The Color Purple actress went to live with her mother in Milwaukee, where she was subject to abuse from her extended family members and fell pregnant at age 14. Sadly, her baby was stillborn.

"I was so ashamed, I hid the pregnancy until my swollen ankles and belly gave me away. The baby died in the hospital weeks later," she wrote in her magazine. "I went back to school and told no one. My fear was that if I were found out, I would be expelled."

"Even when I found the courage to publicly reveal the abuse, I still carried the shame and kept the pregnancy a secret."

After a stint in juvenile detention, Oprah was sent to live with her father in Nashville, where he taught her the importance of education and inspired her to change.

"When my father took me, it changed the course of my life," she told The Washington Post in 1986. "He saved me. He simply knew what he wanted and expected. He would take nothing less."

Of course, the talk show host became one of the world's biggest stars, and the first Black American woman to own her own production company. Her legacy, not just in television but also in philanthropy, cannot be overstated, and she continues to be a beacon of hope for disadvantaged people worldwide.