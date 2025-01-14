Chicago West's most memorable photos with parents Kanye West and Kim Kardashian as she turns 7

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's family expanded to five when they welcomed their daughter Chicago on January 15, 2018. While they already had kids North, born in 2013, and Saint, born in 2015, Chicago was the first of the brood to be born via surrogate after Kim's previous two pregnancies had complications.

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," Kim shared after her daughter's birth.

Named for Kanye's hometown, Chicago has grown up to be a spirited, independent member of the Kardashian crew and the spitting image of her mother.

As Chicago turns seven, join HELLO! as we look back at her most memorable photos with her dad, Kanye, and her mom, Kim.

WATCH: A full breakdown of the Kardashian grandkids

Father-daughter duo Chicago and her dad snuggled up at Saint's birthday party, looking like the ultimate father-daughter duo. Kanye sported a tiger print sweater while he held his third child in his arms, giving her a sweet forehead kiss while she held on tight to him. She wore an army print onesie for her brother's event.

Bratz birthday fun Chicago celebrated her 6th birthday in style when her mom threw a Bratz doll-themed bash, complete with a fashion runway and a heart-shaped birthday cake. "Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn't know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!!" Kim gushed on Instagram. "I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you. You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It's magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe."

Lockdown life Chicago got cozy with her older sister, North, and her dad while watching TV during lockdown. While North was twinning with Kanye in the photo and had their eyes glued to the TV, Chicago was Kim's twin, looking adorable in an orange printed onesie and white shoes.

The real blue steel The budding model turned on her best blue steel for a behind-the-scenes selfie with Kim as they sported Kanye's Yeezy clothing. The mother-daughter duo matched in leather outfits complete with oversized and futuristic glasses that seemed straight out of The Matrix. The pair lay on the floor together as Chicago snapped the sweet picture, clearly following in her mom's footsteps regarding fashion and talent with a selfie.

Festive fashion Chicago was the spitting image of her mother again ahead of the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve bash in 2023. The SKIMS founder donned a vintage Mugler gown with blue accents while her daughter rocked a gray long-sleeved shirt and pants with blue fur accents to match Kim. Both Kim and Chicago gave their best model pout to the camera, proving that the seven-year-old has a bright career ahead of her.

The apple of his eye Kanye West couldn't keep the smile off his face as he held his baby daughter in his arms when she was just three months old. The proud father looked on as Kim hugged Saint and North close on their private plane, with the eldest West child pulling a funny face for the camera.