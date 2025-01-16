Kim Kardashian posts sweet birthday tribute for mini-me daughter Chicago West

Chicago West is seven years old!

The third child of the Kardashian-West brood received a sweet birthday tribute from her mother, Kim Kardashian, on Wednesday, proving once and for all that Chicago is her mini-me.

The reality TV star posted a cute snap of the pair smiling for the cameras ahead of the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve bash in 2023; in the photo, Chicago looked exactly like her mom, from her bone structure and eyes to her face shape.

To add to their uncanny similarities, they wore matching gray outfits for the event, with Kim in a draped gray fur dress and Chicago in a gray long-sleeved top with blue fur accents.

"Happy birthday Chi, I love you," Kim captioned the photo, which she posted to her Instagram stories.

The mother of four followed that up with a collage of the two throughout Chicago's seven years, proving how strong their bond is.

© Instagram Kim posted a sweet birthday message to her youngest daughter

The 44-year-old was not the only Kardashian to send Chicago her love; Kris Jenner, the family matriarch and momager-extraordinaire, wrote a lengthy caption to accompany the multitude of photos she had posted.

"I can't believe you are seven!!! You are such a shining light in all of our lives! You are so caring, kind, and so full of love," Kris wrote.

"Your smile brightens every room, and your big heart touches everyone around you. I'm so proud of the smart, creative, and thoughtful girl you are," she added.

© Instagram The seven-year-old was welcomed in 2018 via surrogate

"You're the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin and friend, and we are all so blessed to have you. I love you more than words can say, my angel pie! @kimkardashian."

Chicago is the second youngest member of Kim's brood: she also welcomed North, 11, Saint, nine, and Psalm, five, with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

The pair first began dating in 2012 after being friends for years; they walked down the aisle two years later in 2014 and sadly divorced after seven years of marriage in 2021.

© Instagram Kim shares Chicago, as well as her other three children, with ex-husband Kanye West

Kim and Kanye had chosen to welcome their two younger children, Chicago and Psalm, via surrogate.

Their chosen surrogate for Chicago, La'Reina Haynes, appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2018, where she explained why she decided to help Kim and Kanye with the pregnancy.

"I'm so proud of doing it in general. Like, with all the women who do have pregnancy issues, that put so much trust in people like me. It's amazing. It's already a big deal," she told Kris on the show.

© Instagram Kris also posted a heartwarming tribute to her granddaughter

"I like being pregnant. I know it sounds really weird, the pregnancy itself, you know, it just feels natural, like I'm supposed to do it. Because I know from the very beginning this is not my baby. And at the end, my joy and my satisfaction is with whoever I'm having the baby for."

She continued, "I know what my job is in all of it. It makes me feel important because I'm like, 'Wow, I did something so good.' This is beautiful. I would do this again a thousand more times."