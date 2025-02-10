Hoda Kotb captured cozying up to dashing star as Savannah Guthrie declares: 'New couple alert'

Hoda Kotb is embracing everything life has to offer after leaving her longtime role on Today to focus on family.... And love?

The TV host sparked a "new couple alert" from her former sidekick, Savannah Guthrie, when she shared a snapshot of herself with a huge Hollywood star.

Hoda returned to her beloved New Orleans over the weekend for the Super Bowl.

She posted a series of photos of herself enjoying the sporting event with friends and slipped in an image in which she had her arm wrapped around Kevin Costner.

In the photo, the Yellowstone actor hid behind dark sunglasses and flashed a coy smile, while Hoda beamed alongside him.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb was beaming alongside Kevin Costner

While she didn't reference Kevin in her caption, which read" Oh what funnnn!!!," Savannah couldn't help but comment.

"New couple alert cc @jennabushhager," she wrote.

As others asked: "Was this a hard launch?" and wrote: "Go girl."

Hoda's former co-star, Jenna Bush Hager replied to Savannah's message and quipped: "We have been waiting for this moment," before adding a heart emoji.

Last year, Hoda interviewed Kevin and viewers noted the chat was "chemistry-filled."

So much so, Kevin was quizzed on if he'd date Hoda during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

© Instagram Hoda was egged on my her former co-host Savannah Guthrie

"Fans are hoping that the two of you could be a couple," reporter Rachel Smith told Kevin.

He responded: "Well look, I'm not on a national dating service. I appreciate the good will," before adding: "She’s been great to me. When I go back there, people treat me well. They treat me good. And she's got a spark and we've never had coffee together."

© Getty Images Kevin attended the Super Bowl

Hoda said she was unaware fans had been hoping for a romance to blossom.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she said "wait what?" when she was told. "I have never heard that, not one time," but added: "Well, if the viewers want it."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda with her daughters Haley and Hope

Savannah urged Hoda to "give the people what they want."

At the time, Jenna also pushed for the pair to connect and confessed: "People were coming up to me on the street, and people were like, 'You should set up Hoda and Kevin Costner."