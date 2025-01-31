Craig Melvin makes on-air blunder involving former Today co-star Hoda Kotb as he gets used to big change at work

Craig Melvin has had quite an eventful couple of weeks, which has seen him step up as the main co-anchor alongside Savannah Guthrie, following Hoda Kotb's departure on January 10.

And while Craig is very much settled into his new gig, Hoda is never far from his thoughts - so much so, that he ended up making a bit of a blunder on Friday's show!

The popular TV anchor was introducing the Fourth Hour at the end of the Third Hour, telling viewers: "Stay tuned for Today with Hoda & Jenna..." before correcting himself.

"Oops, force of habit, Jenna and Friends," he added.

Jenna Bush Hager has been co-hosting the last segment of Today with new co-anchors each week.

Craig Melvin made a slip-up when introducing Jenna Bush Hager's segment of Today

These have included some very famous faces, including Eva Longoria and Scarlett Johanason. It was announced shortly after Hoda made the decision to leave Today that Jenna wouldn't be getting a permanent new co-host, but instead a rotating guest list of famous faces.

Jenna said of Hoda leaving soon after the news broke: "I am so proud of her," she said. "Although, I will say I walk around even here, and people are like, 'Congratulations, Hoda!' And I feel like the girl that just got dumped.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Craig took over from Hoda Kotb on January 13

"And people are like, 'You made the best choice, Hoda!' And I'm like, 'Did she? Did she make the best choice?'"

She also joked that she was going to start showing up at her door like a stalker. "I will be there on your doorstep, and we are your friends forever," she added.

© Getty Images Hoda left the Today Show on January 10

And while Hoda is very much enjoying her new quieter pace of life since leaving her early mornings behind, she has made sure to still regularly see her old co-stars.

Just last week, she was reunited with Savannah and Jenna, along with Third Hour's Dylan Dreyer Weekend Today co-host Willie Geist, while attending Willie's first ever Sunday Sitdown Live in Manhattan.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb recently reunited with her Today Show co-stars in Manhattan

Willie hosts popular podcast Sunday Sitdown and his co-stars were all there to support him during his first live show, held at City Winery.

After photos were posted online of Hoda and her co-stars together again, many fans were quick to react to Hoda's return to the Today Show family. "So nice to see Hoda with them!" one wrote, while another commented: "Miss Hoda!" A third added: "Everyone loves a Hoda moment!"

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda on her last day on the Today Show

Hoda had taken the opportunity to enjoy lunch with Savannah and Jenna while in the city too, and posted a selfie of the three of them together while sitting down at a restaurant.

"Love Wednesdays!! @savannahguthrie @jennabhager. Also remember when you had that big goodbye party and now I am like…… HIIIIIIIIIIII!" she wrote in the caption.