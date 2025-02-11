Lara Trump shares rarely seen children in new photos and they're the spitting image of their mom

Lara Trump enjoyed a family filled weekend with her two children, Luke and Carolina, who she shares with her husband, Eric Trump.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram to share a sweep snap of the kids posing for a photograph while dressed in adorable ensembles. Carolina was her mom's double as she donned a baby pink frock adorned with frilly sleeves and mini strawberry prints. The 5-year-old's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves with bangs as she beamed to her brother with a big grin.

Recommended video You may also like President Donald Trump arrives at the Super Bowl with grandson Theo Theo is the son of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Meanwhile, Luke coordinated with his sister's look as he opted for a pale pink shirt adorned with a navy pattern and a pair of grey tailored pants.

The siblings hugged each other while smiling for the photo which was taken outside. Lara captioned the heartfelt post: "Happy Sunday."

© Instagram The siblings posed together

The family also ushered in the Super Bowl festivities in appropriate colored attire. In another photo, Eric's 10-year-old son can be seen wearing a grey shirt and marching shorts embossed black paint splatters with the words 'Kansas City Chiefs'. Luke grinned for the picture while holding a basketball.

His sister, Carolina, was clearly in opposition as she sported a Philadelphia Eagles sleeves jersey dress. The turquoise and orange number was teamed with a green beaded necklace.

© Instagram Eric and Lara Trump share two children

The American politician penned: "I think we know who Luke wants to win — Carolina is going to be disappointed this year."

© Instagram The siblings supported opposing teams

The family snaps come after Lara and her husband Eric enjoyed a romantic date night. Lara looked sensational as she donned a sleeveless black garment that featured a high-neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette. The maxi dress was embellished with intricate silver sequins that glistened in the sweet photo.

Meanwhile, Eric looked equally suave in a navy tailored suit layered over a crisp white shirt and teamed with a baby blue tie adorned with a white pattern.

It's not just the Super Bowl that Lara has been busy celebrating. The photographs come after she announced that she will be joining Fox News with her very own show. President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law will be at the helm of My View with Lara Trump, which will air every Saturday at 9 pm on the news network.

© Instagram The couple posed for a sweet snap

Discussing her major career move, Lara said: "I'm thrilled to bring my voice back to Fox News, talk directly with the American people, and highlight what makes this country so great.

"As I cover the success of The Golden Age of America, I look forward to where this time will lead our country and where this opportunity will lead me in the future."