Lara Trump's stylish affordable coat is now on sale

While Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, is often seen exuding luxury in high-end designer labels like Rabanne and custom pieces by Oscar Garcia-Lopez, she surprised fashion enthusiasts on Tuesday by opting for a more accessible choice. The daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump turned to the British royal favorite, Karen Millen, as she sported an unexpected coat from the high street brand.

© Getty Images Lara Trump wore the Karren Millen number to the National Prayer Service at Washington National Cathedral

The 42-year-old donned Karen Millen's check belted coat, priced at $699 (or £389 if you're in the UK). If you're swooning over the stylish coat she wore at the Service of Prayer in Washington, you're in luck because it's on sale right now though it's selling out fast.

The tailored garment is embossed with the classic houndstooth check pattern throughout and is cinched at the waist by a matching belt. The coat features two pockets at each side of the bodice and waist, and is adorned with PU tipped accents, while being cut elegantly just above the knee. For a modern edge, the coat is finished with sharp shoulder pads.

EXACT MATCH: Karren Millen Houndstooth Check Pocket Detail Belted Pu Tipped Tailored Midi Coat $469 AT KARREN MILLEN US

£272 AT KARREN MILLEN UK



Lara teamed the heritage piece with a black rollneck top, while her toasted-almond locks were styled into bouncy waves. The American politician ensured her complexion exuded glamor with a brown smokey eye, a bronzed cheek, and a glossy nude lip.

This isn't the first time this week that Lara has stunned in a polished coat dress. For President Trump's inauguration ceremony at the United States Capitol, the mother-of-two donned a stylish navy ensemble from Rabanne. The long, double-breasted coat boasted a skimming silhouette and was crafted from textured chevron. The high-neck garment featured frayed detailing at the cuffs and hem, while being adorned with silver buttons.

© Getty Images Lara Trump wore Rabanne

The former co-chair of the Republican National Committee once again sported her signature glossy curls and glowing makeup, while opting out of wearing eye-catching jewelry.

The couple's two children, Luka and Carolina, were dressed in matching navy ensembles as Luke donned a tailored suit and a red tie, while Carolina opted for a cape coat embroidered with red detailing. Eric maintained the family's color tone with a black overcoat, navy pants, and a pale blue tie.

© Getty Images Lara Trump oozed style in the red number

However, later that day, Lara slipped into a glamorous number that oozed siren-core for the Liberty Inaugural Ball. The former television producer stole the limelight in a strapless red gown courtesy of designer Oscar Garcia-Lopez. The bold number boasted a corset bodice and a column skirt that was detailed with a ruffle train.

This wasn't the first time Lara had worn the Cuban couturist's Miami-based designs as she donned one of his looks to Trump's first inauguration and the 2016 presidential debates.